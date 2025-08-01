Over a year after season 1 aired, Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem season 2 is now in production. A number of new faces, including The Boys’ Claudia Doumit and Ellie De Lange, are joining season 2 as series regulars, with Alfie Allen, David Yip and Jordan Sunshine appearing in recurring roles. John Bradley, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce led the cast the first time around, and almost all of them are set to return (you’ll know why we’ll be missing a few if you’ve seen the existing episodes).

Based on the hit book series by Liu Cixin, the Netflix series follows a group of scientists known as the ‘Oxford Five’ who each experience some kind of unexplained phenomena that lead them to discover an extraterrestrial threat against the world. On top of this, we also jump back in time to China in the 1960s, where a young astrophysicist figures out how to make contact with ‘out there’, starting the chain of events that plunges the world into unknown chaos. As you might have guessed, there are a lot of moving parts in this mystery series.

In fact, there are so many complicated and intricate parts that there’s not a hope on this earth of remembering them all by the time 3 Body Problem season 2 actually gets released. We still don’t know when that might be, and alongside being a disappointment, that’s an issue. You’d have thought Netflix would learn their lesson from the huge waiting gaps between other hits like Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2, but this instance might actually be even worse.

3 Body Problem season 2 is finally filming, but Netflix is taking too long once again

3 Body Problem | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Back when I first covered 3 Body Problem in early 2024, I was sent to a screening event to watch the first three episodes before they were released. A few hours later, I emerged from the venue without the first clue what I’d actually sat through, and I feel the same way now over 18 months have passed. I cannot stress how complex the main storyline of the show is, and that’s before we get into the B and C plots (translated, they’re the small stories you see in addition to the big overarching one) that exist in the same universe.

Annoyingly, not even the books can help us here because so much has been changed for the Netflix adaptation. All of this means by the time 3 Body Problem season 2 is actually released, the only way to properly get back into the spirit of things is to rewatch all of season 1 in the weeks leading up to new episodes. This isn’t how I particularly want to spend my time, and I’m sure a lot of other subscribers would feel the same way. The cynic in me thinks that Netflix keeping such laboriously long times in between seasons of hit TV shows is designed to make you rebinge what you’ve already seen, but this doesn’t quite work here.

It’s bad enough that we’ve been waiting three years for something like Stranger Things season 5, but at least it has a cult fandom. We’ve had other things to keep us interested in the franchise in the meantime (such as the West End play The First Shadow) and we continually want to know what’s going on with the show’s cast in their real lives. 3 Body Problem has none of these same hooks, so who’s really going to make the effort to pick up where they left off?

In a best case scenario, we’ll be getting 3 Body Problem season 2 in 2026, but I think there will be some significant damage done that’s now unavoidable. By the time posters start appearing in train stations or ominous TikToks arrive, we’ll vaguely remember the show and once being interested in it, before our attention span moves onto something else. I wouldn’t be surprised if viewing figures take a dive because of it, so fingers crossed Netflix changes its ways well before the already-confirmed season 3.

