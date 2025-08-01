Tom Holland's Peter Parker doesn't look like he'll be wearing a red and blue suit in Brand New Day

The first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released

It celebrates the first day of filming on the Marvel-Sony superhero movie

Tom Holland's new superhero suit is teased rather than being fully revealed

Marvel and Sony have released the first official teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day – but, calm down, everyone, it's not as great as it sounds.

With filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially underway starting today (August 1), the two studios, who work together on Spider-Man films, celebrated day one of said shoot with a all-too-brief look at the new suit that Tom Holland's eponymous hero will wear. However, save for one particularly interesting detail, the eight-second video – hey, I said it was brief! – is nothing to write home about.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - YouTube Watch On

Yep, that's it. A dark albeit mysteriously brief glimpse at the wallcrawler's latest super-suit. It's not even accompanied by a "now in production" message that tells more casual Spider-Man fans that the cameras are rolling on his next big-screen adventure. Sigh.

Still, as I alluded to earlier, there is something quite striking about the suit Holland's Peter Parker will be wearing in the Marvel Phase 6 movie.

Until now, all of his suits – aside from his homemade one, which Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark made fun of when Spidey made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Captain America: Civil War – have been sleek looking.

The webbing on Parker's new attire, though, appears to be slightly raised from the rest of the fabric. It's most notable at the 0:02 mark and suggests that Holland's Parker might have taken some costume inspiration from Tobey Maguire's webslinger. Remember, the pair met and worked together – along with Andrew Garfield's take on the iconic character – in the multiversal flick Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maybe Holland's iteration got some pointers from Maguire's Parker about suit designs and decided a nostalgia look was the best way to go?

Anybody else think that Tom Holland's new suit looks like Tober Maguire's Spider-Man outfit? (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Of course, this raises questions about what happened to the suit we saw the titular character wearing in No Way Home's final scene? Well, if you believe recent online rumors about where Spider-Man: Brand New Day sits on the MCU timeline, three years may have passed between Holland's last outing as Spidey and the hero's fourth solo MCU film. It's possible, then, that he's simply updated the look of his suit in the years since we last saw him. Alternatively, maybe he's decided to give Daredevil a run for his money and have a whole wardrobe of different suits...

Anyway, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is due out in theaters on July 31, 2026, so it's high time principal photography began on the highly anticipated flick. Hopefully, we'll get some behind the scenes images and/or on-set leaks of Holland's new garb as filming progresses on Spider-Man 4. Until then, read the section below for even more of my coverage on it.