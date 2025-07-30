One day you're in, the next day you're out. Heidi Klum is back in after a four-season hiatus, during which she helmed Making the Cut alongside fan-favorite Tim Gunn, who's been left out, with season 4 winner Christian Siriano sticking around as the workroom mentor.

You can watch Project Runway season 21 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and stylist Law Roach serve as the Project Runway 2025 judges, and will be joined by esteemed special guests over the course of the 10-episode season. These include fashion designer Michael Kors, models Tyra Banks and Joan Smalls, actor Sofia Vergara, comedian Nikki Glaser and singer Mickey Guyton.

The season begins with 12 designers, amongst them season 7’s Jesus Estrada and his twin Antonio, season 19’s Caycee Black and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Ethan Mundt, known professionally as Utica Queen.

Project Runway has earned two Emmys from 49 nominations, but none since Klum and Gunn left the show. Can the old magic be rekindled?

Read on as we explain how to watch Project Runway 2025 from anywhere.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Project Runway season 21 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Project Runway from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try the world's best VPN risk-free

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. Customers can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 included right now. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. – So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Project Runway season 21 in the US

Project Runway season 21 around the world

Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in Canada? Fans in Canada likely have a wait in store, because the last season of Project Runway to air in the Great White North was season 19 on CTV, back in October 2021. However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in the UK? Previous seasons of Project Runway have aired on Hayu in the UK, but there's no word on season 21 at the time of writing. In the meantime, a VPN will help you tune in if you're an American traveling across the pond. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in Australia? Any plans to make Project Runway season 21 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication. However, the previous season aired on Binge in September 2023. Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Project Runway 2025 from abroad.

Project Runway season 21 trailer

Project Runway | Official Trailer | July 31 on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Project Runway season 21 cast

Caycee Black, 44, Houston, Texas

Belania Daley, 34, Long Island, New York

Antonio Estrada, 37, Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Jesus Estrada, 37, Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Veejay Floresca, TBA, Manila, Philippines

Alex Foxworth, TBA, Greensboro, North Carolina

Yuchen Han, TBA, Xining, China

Joan Madison, TBA, New York City, New York

Madeline Malenfant, 31, Nantucket, Massachusetts

Joseph McRae, TBA, Charlotte, North Carolina

Ethan Mundt, 30, Chicago, Illinois

Angelo Rosa, TBA, Providence, Rhode Island

Can I watch Project Runway season 21 for free? Project Runway season 21 isn't free-to-air, but viewers in the US can make use of either the Hulu 30-day free trial, the Fubo 7-day free trial or the Hulu + Live TV 3-day free trial to tune in without charge.