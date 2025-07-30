How to watch Project Runway season 21 online from anywhere
Heidi Klum returns to rekindle the old magic, albeit without Tim Gunn
One day you're in, the next day you're out. Heidi Klum is back in after a four-season hiatus, during which she helmed Making the Cut alongside fan-favorite Tim Gunn, who's been left out, with season 4 winner Christian Siriano sticking around as the workroom mentor.
You can watch Project Runway season 21 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Premiere: 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, July 31 (US)
TV channel: Freeform
US stream: Disney Plus / Hulu
Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and stylist Law Roach serve as the Project Runway 2025 judges, and will be joined by esteemed special guests over the course of the 10-episode season. These include fashion designer Michael Kors, models Tyra Banks and Joan Smalls, actor Sofia Vergara, comedian Nikki Glaser and singer Mickey Guyton.
The season begins with 12 designers, amongst them season 7’s Jesus Estrada and his twin Antonio, season 19’s Caycee Black and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Ethan Mundt, known professionally as Utica Queen.
Project Runway has earned two Emmys from 49 nominations, but none since Klum and Gunn left the show. Can the old magic be rekindled?
Read on as we explain how to watch Project Runway 2025 from anywhere.
How to watch Project Runway season 21 in the US
Project Runway season 21 premieres with a double-header from 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, July 31 on Freeform. Subsequent episodes air at 10pm each Thursday.
You can stream Freefrom via Sling Orange, which is $45.99/mo, though you'll get 50% off your first month; Fubo, which is $84.99/mo after a 7-day FREE trial; Hulu + Live TV, which is $82.99/mo after a 3-day FREE trial; or YouTube TV, which is $82.99/month, though you'll get each of your first two months for $59.99.
However, every episode will hit both Disney Plus and Hulu shortly after airing.
New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With Ads or No Ads plan. The Hulu price starts from $9.99 a month thereafter. Or, for better value, you can get a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $10.99 a month.
Project Runway season 21 around the world
Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in Canada?
Fans in Canada likely have a wait in store, because the last season of Project Runway to air in the Great White North was season 19 on CTV, back in October 2021.
Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in the UK?
Previous seasons of Project Runway have aired on Hayu in the UK, but there's no word on season 21 at the time of writing.
Can you watch Project Runway season 21 in Australia?
Any plans to make Project Runway season 21 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication. However, the previous season aired on Binge in September 2023.
Project Runway season 21 trailer
Project Runway season 21 cast
- Caycee Black, 44, Houston, Texas
- Belania Daley, 34, Long Island, New York
- Antonio Estrada, 37, Mazatlan, Sinaloa
- Jesus Estrada, 37, Mazatlan, Sinaloa
- Veejay Floresca, TBA, Manila, Philippines
- Alex Foxworth, TBA, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Yuchen Han, TBA, Xining, China
- Joan Madison, TBA, New York City, New York
- Madeline Malenfant, 31, Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Joseph McRae, TBA, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Ethan Mundt, 30, Chicago, Illinois
- Angelo Rosa, TBA, Providence, Rhode Island
Can I watch Project Runway season 21 for free?
Project Runway season 21 isn't free-to-air, but viewers in the US can make use of either the Hulu 30-day free trial, the Fubo 7-day free trial or the Hulu + Live TV 3-day free trial to tune in without charge.
