How to watch The Assassin online – stream the Keeley Hawes thriller series from anywhere

Picture this: you're a hotshot sniper with a complete wimp for a son. Now imagine having a pathological liar for a mother, who's constantly getting you into dangerous situations, won't tell you who your father is and clearly thinks you're a wimp. That's the tension at the heart of this six-part thriller-comedy starring Keeley Hawes as "retired" gun-for-hire Julie, and Freddie Highmore as journalist Edward, who do at least have one thing in common – they both operate from distance.

Any mercenary that lives to see the quiet life might ordinarily consider themselves fortunate, but not Julie. She's become a loner on the idyllic Greek island that she's made her home, a status she takes immense pride in, and would sooner carry on boozing her days away, alone, than reconciliating with her son.

There's just one thing about contract killers. If they're alive, can they ever truly bow out on their own terms? When her old handler gets in touch with a big fee for assassinating a young woman on a nearby superyacht, Julie can't resist dusting off the old sniping gear, but at the crucial moment she releases her finger from the trigger.

Something smells off, and the subsequent massacre at a local wedding the following day, corroborates Julie's instincts. The thing is, Edward isn't just a drag. He's also engaged to Kayla Cross, the daughter of sinister mining billionaire Aaron.

It's drawn comparisons with The Day of the Jackal in early reviews, so read on as we explain how to watch The Assassin online from anywhere.

How to watch The Assassin in the UK

The Assassin premieres on Prime Video on Friday, july 25 in the UK.

A Prime Video subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but if you've never signed up before you'll get a 30-day free trial.

How to watch The Assassin in Australia

The Assassin is available to watch on Stan in Australia, starting Friday, July 25.

A Stan subscription starts at $12 per month for a Basic plan, with features like HD/4K quality and additional devices available at higher price points.

Can I watch The Assassin in the US?

Any plans to make The Assassin available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Can I watch The Assassin in Canada?

As with the US, The Assassin is yet to find a home in Canada.

The Assassin: Everything you need to know

Can I watch The Assassin for free? The Assassin isn't free-to-air, but viewers in the UK can make use of the Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial to tune in without charge.

Who is in the cast of The Assassin? Keeley Hawes as Julie Freddie Highmore as Edward Gina Gershon Shalom Brune-Franklin Jack Davenport Alan Dale Gerald Kyd Devon Terrell Richard Dormer David Dencik Soroush Helali as Chris Mohamed Chahrour Ali Fardi as Khaled

How many episodes of The Assassin are there? The Assassin comprises six episodes that air each Friday, starting July 25.