How to watch The Day of the Jackal online from anywhere – stream new Eddie Redmayne thriller miniseries

Watch The Day of the Jackal online

There aren't many onscreen stereotypes more enticing than a trained assassin and Eddie Redmayne is bringing the cool, killer vibes to a new 10-episode TV adaptation of The Day of the Jackal to Sky Atlantic in the UK and Peacock in the US. Read on for how to watch The Day of the Jackal online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Thursday, November 7 US premiere: Thursday, November 14 FREE stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) Stream: Peacock (US) | Sky Go (UK) | Global TV / StackTV (Can) | Binge / Foxtel (Aus) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Loosely based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name, this version brings the action bang up to date with a cat and mouse story set in the modern day. Some things never change, however, and that goes for the steely, secretive contract killer played here by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

Trying to stop him achieving his lethal objectives is MI6 officer Bianca, played by Lashana Lynch who so impressed as special agent 007 in No Time to Die. Can she stop him before the next victim is taken out by the Jackal's silenced sniper rifle?

With Brian Kirk in the director's chair who has dazzling small screen filmography that also includes Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, Luther and many more, you can expect a compelling, stylish series that will keep you hooked until the end.

We’ve got all the information on where to watch The Day of the Jackal online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can I watch The Day of the Jackal for free? You can watch The Day of the Jackal online for free – but not everywhere on the planet. The free-to-stream TVNZ+ website and app in New Zealand is showing episodes of The Day of the Jackal absolutely free. All you need to do is register, using your email address, name, year of birth and gender. (Just note that it doesn't start until Friday, November 15). In India, The Day of the Jackal will be shown for free on smartphone devices through the JioCinema app. Australians can also watch episodes for free by signing up for a free trial to streaming service Binge. Not at home in those countries right now? That's where downloading the best VPN can help...

How to watch The Day of the Jackal online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when The Day of the Jackal airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal online in the US

NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch The Day of the Jackal in the US. It kicks off a week after the UK premiere, with the first five episodes hitting the platform on Thursday, November 14. After that, you get one episode per week, culminating in a double bill to end the season on Thursday, December 12. The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month or $13.99 if you want to ditch all ads. And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal online in Canada

The Day of the Jackal is on Showcase in Canada from 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, November 14. Cable subscribers with Showcase can also stream it through the Global TV app. Another option to watch The Day of the Jackal online is via StackTV. The service is available through the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Bell, Rogers and Fubo. Prime subscribers can get StackTV with a 14-day free trial and then for $12.99 per month.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal in the UK

Sky has the rights to will show the revamped The Day of the Jackal in the UK. It all gets started with five (yes, five!) back-to-back episodes from 9pm GMT on Thursday, November 7 on Sky Atlantic. After that, the remaining five episodes will air one per week at the same on Thursday evenings. Sky subscribers can stream episodes on their smartphone, smart Tvs, games consoles and online via the Sky Go app. You can also watch The Day of the Jackal through a Now Entertainment Membership from as little as £6.99 a month.

How to watch The Day of the Jackal online in Australia

The Day of the Jackal will begin streaming on the Binge streaming service with two episodes landing per week from Thursdays from November 7. Try the service with its FREE 7-day trial. On TV, episodes are due to go out on Thursdays on Foxtel via Showcase (check your local listings for times, as they vary) so you can also watch via Foxtel Now.

The Day of the Jackal trailer

The Day of the Jackal cast

Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal

Lashana Lynch as Bianca

Úrsula Corberó as Nuria

Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp

Richard Dormer as Norman

Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow

Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby

Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles

Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone

Jonjo O'Neill as Edward Carver

Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman

The Day of the Jackal episode guide

The Day of the Jackal isn't being released at the exact same time around the world – it's going out in the UK and Australia first, with the rest of the planet catching up later.

You can read more about its release schedule in the US above. Below are the episode air dates in the UK :

Episode 1 - Thursday, November 7

- Thursday, November 7 Episode 2 - Thursday, November 7

- Thursday, November 7 Episode 3 - Thursday, November 7

- Thursday, November 7 Episode 4 - Thursday, November 7

- Thursday, November 7 Episode 5 – Thursday, November 7

– Thursday, November 7 Episode 6 – Thursday, November 14

– Thursday, November 14 Episode 7 – Thursday, November 21

– Thursday, November 21 Episode 8 – Thursday, November 28

– Thursday, November 28 Episode 9 – Thursday, December 5

– Thursday, December 5 Episode 10 – Thursday, December 12