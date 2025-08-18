Boost your business for less with VistaPrint’s summer sale on signage, stickers, and apparel
Up to 20% off print essentials - from custom signage to branded T-shirts
If you’re running a business, hosting an event, or simply want to add a personal touch to the things you do, a high-quality printing partner at your side is always a smart addition, and VistaPrint fits the bill.
So, in case your storefront needs a fresh sign, the packaging could use some polish, or your team wants to rock branded tees, VistaPrint has you covered - and at a fraction of the usual cost. Each of these discounts comes with its own promo code that can be applied directly at checkout.
From now through September 30, VistaPrint is offering three fantastic discounts on popular categories.
20% off custom signs with code SIGNS20
To have your message pop and stop traffic (in a good way), VistaPrint’s custom signage can help you out with eye-catching posters, banners, flags, yard signs, window decals, and more. A-frames, car magnets, or retractable roll-ups - if you need it, VistaPrint has it. Accessories? Say no more. Use code SIGNS20 at checkout to save 20% on all custom signage.
Offer ends September 30, 2025.
20% off labels and stickers with code STICKERS20
Custom stickers and labels are one of those little things that any strong brand is built on. They’re among the easiest ways to tie together your packaging, marketing, or product presentation and make it stand out from the competition, and VistaPrint’s options come in all shapes, sizes, and finishes. Use the discount code STICKERS20, and you’ll get 20% off your entire order of whatever labels and stickers you want.
Offer ends September 30, 2025.
15% off apparel - Code: APPAREL15
VistaPrint allows you to add your logo or design to T-shirts, hoodies, polos, jackets, pants, aprons, hats, and more, and have them represent your brand. You can pick your garment, upload your design, and happily show off to unify your team or simply look sharp - without blowing your budget. Use code APPAREL15 to get 15% off your apparel order when you check out, and you’re good to go.
Offer ends September 30, 2025.
Why we love VistaPrint
VistaPrint offers some of the best-in-the-business signage, stickers, and apparel prints, making it super easy to go from idea to print while accommodating almost every need. The process is quick, smooth, and beginner-friendly, and the print quality is reliable.
As we discussed in our Vistaprint review, there are a range of existing templates is provided, but you can also upload your own designs as required.
If you’re not sure what design you would like to use or can’t make your own but would still prefer something different than the templates, VistaPrint can hook you up with its designers.
