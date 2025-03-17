Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer

Spring is a season of renewal, making it the perfect time to refresh your online presence. Whether you're starting a new business, revamping an old website, launching a creative portfolio, or looking for an ecommerce platform, Squarespace has everything you need to build a stunning, professional site without the hassle of coding.

And now, you can do it for less! For a limited time, Squarespace is offering a special discount, making it more affordable than ever to bring your website vision to life.

Get 10% off Squarespace with TECHRADAR10

With Squarespace’s intuitive drag-and-drop tools, you can choose from award-winning templates designed for businesses, creators, and ecommerce, customize with AI-powered design tools for a polished, modern look, sell online, and grow your audience using powerful SEO and marketing tools. Sign up today and get 10% off your Squarespace subscription when you use the exclusive promo code TECHRADAR10 at checkout.

What makes Squarespace special?

In the crowded market of website builders, Squarespace is one of the most popular ones. It offers an all-in-one platform that allows you to create a website, set up an online store, or simply manage your domain. To get you up to speed, Squarespace offers numerous templates that give your website a professional look from the start. You can easily edit everything using a drag-and-drop editor or edit whole building blocks to give your website your personal touch.

If you’re running an eCommerce store, Squarespace handles everything from subscription renewals to selling access to exclusive content. If you’re wondering how you’re performing, powerful analytics and SEO tools are at your disposal to track everything from your website performance to sales performance.

Finally, you can get assistance with promoting your website directly from Squarespace, making it a Swiss army knife among website builders.

Just like spring cleaning your home, refreshing your website keeps your brand relevant and engaging. Whether you’re launching something new or giving your current site a makeover, Squarespace makes it easier than ever to stay ahead.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

