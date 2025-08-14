These are the cheap portable monitor deals I'd buy in the back to school sales with almost 40% off
There are some great portable displays for under $100 / £100 right now
I've been scouting around the back-to-school sales and I've uncovered some great portable monitors all for $100 (or £100) right now.
The 14in Arzopa A1S is one of the cheapest around, with the discount taking it from $70 down to $57 at Amazon (and £95 down to £74 in the UK).
If you want a larger screen size, the 15.6in Arzopa A1 has dropped from $105 to $64 at Amazon (the price has gone from £120 to £75 in the UK).
With a team that's reviewed all the best portable monitors, I've used our experience testing these displays to select the top-rated picks that are well-suited for work, study, streaming, and gaming.
I'm seeing loads of options around, but a 15.6in FHD display with a couple of USB-C ports and a mini HDMI will be enough for most students and business professionals. Luckily, there are plenty of models with those specs all selling for less than $100 / £100 right now.
Portable monitor deals under $100 in the US
This portable monitor is a classic of the genre - a 15.6in 1080p display with USB-C, USB-A, and mini HDMI ports, HDR, and eye care technology. What I like here is the smart cover protecting the screen and doubling as a stand.
This is, to me, the best budget pick you can get in the sales right now. It's a 14in monitor, so it's very portable, but hits 1080p resolution, a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports, and works in both landscape and portrait modes.
This Arzopa A1 is effectively the same as the S1 Table, except it had a kickstand instead of a smart cover. Otherwise, it's identical in size (15.6in) and resolution (1080p). Ports include a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports.
There aren't many portable monitors with a proper backet-style stand, but this is one of them - and a good pick for those without much desk space to house a screen. The monitor is a 15.6in 1080p display, two USB-C ports, and a mini HDMI port.
This is a nicely slim portable monitor from budget brand Acer, weighing just 3.85lbs and measuring 0.4in thin. It boasts a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports, 1080p resolution on a 15.6in IPS panel.
Portable monitor deals under £100 in the UK
I think of this as an all-rounder portable monitor, with the display measuring 15.6in, 1080p resolution, and a built-in kickstand around the back. Ports are a standard mini HDMI and two USB-C.
A top budget pick from Amazon - I don't think I'd look at any screen priced lower than this. We've had good experiences with Arzopa displays, and this one is particularly portable. It's a 14in 1080p screen with a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports.
This 16.1in portable monitor is one of the cheapest I can find for a screen this size. The bigger screen is 1080p resolution, there are HDMI and USB-C ports, and it even hits 100% sRGB for improved colors.
We've had good experiences, too, with UPerfect - a budget brand that's better than you might think. This 15.6in monitor is lightweight, weighing 0.6kg (1.4lb), reaches 1080p, and is even VESA mountable.
This portable monitor from Asus is one of those classic displays for business professionals - a 15.6in full HD screen with a smart cover kickstand, and USB-C ports. It's a lightweight 0.78kg, works in portrait and landscape, and can also be mounted onto a tripod
MSI's portable monitor is another one ideal for business use - like most displays under £100, it's not especially flashy, but it is 15.6in at 1080p, with a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. Intriguingly, it's billed as having an "enhanced chassis". One for those busy commutes, then.
A solid portable business monitor, this 15.6in Full HD display connects to devices via USB-C and a built-in kickstand for use in portrait and landscape modes. Elsewhere specs are standard for a screen of this price, but it is VESA mountable too.
