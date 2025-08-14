I've been scouting around the back-to-school sales and I've uncovered some great portable monitors all for $100 (or £100) right now.

The 14in Arzopa A1S is one of the cheapest around, with the discount taking it from $70 down to $57 at Amazon (and £95 down to £74 in the UK).

If you want a larger screen size, the 15.6in Arzopa A1 has dropped from $105 to $64 at Amazon (the price has gone from £120 to £75 in the UK).

With a team that's reviewed all the best portable monitors, I've used our experience testing these displays to select the top-rated picks that are well-suited for work, study, streaming, and gaming.

I'm seeing loads of options around, but a 15.6in FHD display with a couple of USB-C ports and a mini HDMI will be enough for most students and business professionals. Luckily, there are plenty of models with those specs all selling for less than $100 / £100 right now.

Portable monitor deals under $100 in the US

Save 36% ($40) Arzopa S1 Table: was $110 now $70 at Amazon This portable monitor is a classic of the genre - a 15.6in 1080p display with USB-C, USB-A, and mini HDMI ports, HDR, and eye care technology. What I like here is the smart cover protecting the screen and doubling as a stand. Read more ▼

Save 19% ($13) Arzopa A1S: was $70 now $57 at Amazon This is, to me, the best budget pick you can get in the sales right now. It's a 14in monitor, so it's very portable, but hits 1080p resolution, a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports, and works in both landscape and portrait modes. Read more ▼

Save 39% ($41) Arzopa A1: was $105 now $64 at Amazon This Arzopa A1 is effectively the same as the S1 Table, except it had a kickstand instead of a smart cover. Otherwise, it's identical in size (15.6in) and resolution (1080p). Ports include a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($16) Ingnok portable monitor with stand: was $82 now $66 at Amazon There aren't many portable monitors with a proper backet-style stand, but this is one of them - and a good pick for those without much desk space to house a screen. The monitor is a 15.6in 1080p display, two USB-C ports, and a mini HDMI port. Read more ▼

Save 31% ($40) Acer AOPEN: was $130 now $90 at Best Buy This is a nicely slim portable monitor from budget brand Acer, weighing just 3.85lbs and measuring 0.4in thin. It boasts a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports, 1080p resolution on a 15.6in IPS panel. Read more ▼

Portable monitor deals under £100 in the UK

Save 38% (£45) Arzopa A1: was £120 now £75 at Amazon I think of this as an all-rounder portable monitor, with the display measuring 15.6in, 1080p resolution, and a built-in kickstand around the back. Ports are a standard mini HDMI and two USB-C. Read more ▼

Save 22% (£21) Arzopa A1S: was £95 now £74 at Amazon A top budget pick from Amazon - I don't think I'd look at any screen priced lower than this. We've had good experiences with Arzopa displays, and this one is particularly portable. It's a 14in 1080p screen with a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. Read more ▼

Save 38% (£50) Arzopa Z1C: was £130 now £80 at Amazon This 16.1in portable monitor is one of the cheapest I can find for a screen this size. The bigger screen is 1080p resolution, there are HDMI and USB-C ports, and it even hits 100% sRGB for improved colors. Read more ▼

Asus Zenscreen MB166C: £93 at Amazon This portable monitor from Asus is one of those classic displays for business professionals - a 15.6in full HD screen with a smart cover kickstand, and USB-C ports. It's a lightweight 0.78kg, works in portrait and landscape, and can also be mounted onto a tripod Read more ▼

MSI Pro MP161 E2 portable monitor: £100 at Amazon MSI's portable monitor is another one ideal for business use - like most displays under £100, it's not especially flashy, but it is 15.6in at 1080p, with a mini HDMI and two USB-C ports. Intriguingly, it's billed as having an "enhanced chassis". One for those busy commutes, then. Read more ▼