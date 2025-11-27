20 superb 4K monitors under $200 you must check out this Black Friday
Save up to 20% on the world's cheapest 4K monitor at just $95 and grab a 55-inch display for less than $170 this Black Friday
4K screens are now so affordable that everyone looking for a new monitor or a replacement should absolutely consider one. They pack as many pixels as four separate mainstream full HD monitors - but don't cost four times the price.
For Black Friday, I have researched what I consider to be the best value for money 4K displays for the average consumer.
- Samsung 27-inch Viewfinity S7 4K is the best overall 4K monitor at just $180 (down from $400) at Amazon
- Amazon's Topmonitor 4K 15.6-inch is best if you want the cheapest 4K monitor at just $96 (down from $120)
- Toshiba has the most affordable 43-inch 4K display at just $130 (down from $300) at Amazon
- And if you have enough space on your desk, then why not opt for the TCL 55-inch F35-series 4K panel at an amazing $170 (down from $330)
You will have noticed that most of the products listed in this guide are 4K TVs - which are the best way to get UHD resolution on a reasonably large screen without breaking the bank.
Even absolute budget models like the $130 Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 4K LED Fire TV will be better kitted than your average entry level (and far more expensive) 4K monitor.
The C350 has a full fledge remote control with Alexa built in (great for swapping video inputs), a pair of built-in speakers, digital audio out, a LAN connector, headphone output, three HDMI ports and two USB inputs.
Others have useful features like Picture in Picture allowing two devices to share a screen.
Another reason I am a fan of using large 43-inch TV as monitors is the availability of mature, solid operating systems like Fire TV, Google TV or Roku which allows users to load compatible apps and even screen cast content directly on the screen.
I'd direct gamers to this gaming monitor buying guide, creatives to this photoshop monitor guide and those looking for 5K or 8K monitors to that one.
- Shop all Black Friday 4K screens at Amazon.com from $98
- Check out all Black Friday 4K panels at Amazon.co.uk
- See all 4K displays at BestBuy from $139
- Discover dozens of 4K TVs at Walmart from $140
For nearly a decade now, I have been advocating the use of affordable large 4K television sets for casual computing, instead of multi-monitor setups. It's cheaper, simpler to set up, less intrusive and more versatile. I have used a 43-inch 4K TV as my main display for more than a year.
32-inch monitors and smaller
43-inch screens
50-inch displays or larger
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
