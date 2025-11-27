4K screens are now so affordable that everyone looking for a new monitor or a replacement should absolutely consider one. They pack as many pixels as four separate mainstream full HD monitors - but don't cost four times the price.

For Black Friday, I have researched what I consider to be the best value for money 4K displays for the average consumer.

You will have noticed that most of the products listed in this guide are 4K TVs - which are the best way to get UHD resolution on a reasonably large screen without breaking the bank.

Even absolute budget models like the $130 Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 4K LED Fire TV will be better kitted than your average entry level (and far more expensive) 4K monitor.

The C350 has a full fledge remote control with Alexa built in (great for swapping video inputs), a pair of built-in speakers, digital audio out, a LAN connector, headphone output, three HDMI ports and two USB inputs.

Others have useful features like Picture in Picture allowing two devices to share a screen.

Another reason I am a fan of using large 43-inch TV as monitors is the availability of mature, solid operating systems like Fire TV, Google TV or Roku which allows users to load compatible apps and even screen cast content directly on the screen.

Selected by Selected by Désiré Athow Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro For nearly a decade now, I have been advocating the use of affordable large 4K television sets for casual computing, instead of multi-monitor setups. It's cheaper, simpler to set up, less intrusive and more versatile. I have used a 43-inch 4K TV as my main display for more than a year.

32-inch monitors and smaller

43-inch screens