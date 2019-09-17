The best cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000 in September 2019

Today's roundup of the very best cheap gaming laptop deals just goes to show that you don't have to spend over the odds for a great gaming experience on the go. You can get a great gaming laptop for under $1000 that's more than capable of meeting your needs. Indeed, there are plenty of cheap models available for far less than this (or under £1000 if you're in the UK). So sit back and let us find one that gives you the biggest bang for your buck.

That's right, you've come to exactly the right place to find the best cheap gaming laptop deals. We've taken care of the legwork and compiled the best prices from around the web. Whatever your budget may be, you're sure to find something at the right price while still being able to deliver an exciting gaming experience.

Directly below you will find the best deals we've found this week. Further down the page, you'll see our picks for the best cheap gaming laptops that regularly retail for less than $1000.

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop | $599 at Walmart

If you'd like a touchscreen on your gaming laptop for some extra functionality then this HP model is worth a look. It also sports Intel UHD graphics 620, 1TB HDD, 8GB of RAM, 16GB of optane memory and an 8th-gen i5 processor.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | $729.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Acer's Nitro series is always worth a looking if you're after a cheap gaming laptop deal. While it has one of the older GTX 1050 graphics cards it still rocks an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a surprisingly large (for this price) 256GB SSD.

Asus TUF FX705DT gaming laptop | $999.99 $719.99 at Best Buy

That's a big discount for an even bigger gaming laptop. This 17.3-inch Full HD beast comes packing a mean punch with a GTX 1650 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 (2019) gaming laptop | $969 $779 at Amazon

You can save $190 today on one of Acer's 2019 versions of the Nitro 5 series. $779 gets you a quad-core 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Dell G3 gaming laptop | $799 at Dell

Dell's late gaming laptops cover a range of prices and you'll want to take a look at the G3 series for sure. This one comes loaded with a 4-core 9th-gen i5 processor, GTX 1050 graphics and 8GB of RAM. Want higher spec?

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop | $1018.99 $919.99 at Dell

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop | $1018.99 $919.99 at Dell

We'd act fast if you don't want to miss this excellent Dell gaming laptop deal. A 9th-gen i5 processor, GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive make this model more than capable of gaming at over 140fps.

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | $975 at Amazon

Get the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for under $1000 at Amazon today. The 15.6-inch laptop combines a powerful 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and packs 16GB of RAM.

Alienware M15 gaming laptop | $1379 $1078 at Dell

It's rare to any Alienware gaming laptop deal this close to $1000 nowadays, but we've got a cracker for you today thanks to a $302 discount. This super price will score you a 6-core 8th-gen i7 processor, 8GB of RAM a GTX 1060 graphics card and more.

The best cheap gaming laptops of 2019

Dell G3 15

Budget gaming in style

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1060 (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 1TB (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Affordable

Great performer for the money

No USB-C

If you’re looking to save some cash on your next gaming laptop, the Dell G3 15 will provide a competent gaming experience while costing much less than the competition. The laptop comes equipped with more than serviceable Nvidia graphics behind a fine, 1080p display, almost betraying its awfully affordable price point. Just don't expect the highest-quality build or absolute latest features, like USB-C.

Read the full review: Dell G3 15

Acer Nitro 5

A competent laptop for budget gamers

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation); AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5); AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

User controllable fans

Good battery life

Decent gaming performance for price

Thick display bezel

Look past the cheap plastic back cover, the basic keyboard and it hefty weight. Because within that rough exterior lies a gaming laptop with deep user control over cooling, decent battery life and suitable gaming performance for the price tag. This gaming laptop is definitely more down with the gamer aesthetic than others at its price point, and so will attract a certain customer. But, in the end, it's a fine gaming laptop for cheap all the same.

Read the full review: Acer Nitro 5

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The first budget Max-Q gaming laptop

CPU: Intel i5-i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Minimalist looks

Solid graphics performance

Cheapest avenue for Max-Q

The newly Max-Q-powered Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming shows lots of promise, what with its modest pricing and capable performance. All things considered, this redesign successfully keeps to a mainstream aesthetic while bringing a solid amount of power to those middle-of-the-road consumers.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

