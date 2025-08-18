Microsoft is tweaking its enterprise software pricing once again - and some customers won't be too happy

Online Services, including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Windows 365, affected

Enterprise Agreements pricing will closely align with Microsoft.com pricing

It means many smaller companies could end up losing their discounts

Microsoft has revealed it will be changing its pricing approach for Online Services in Enterprise Agreements (EAs) in a move it says will improve consistency and transparency - but the reality is that many users will end up paying more than they did before.

With prices set to be more closely aligned with those published on Microsoft.com, many volume-based discounts could be eliminated.

Online Services including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Windows 365, and security, compliance and identity management products will be affected from customers' next renewals, or upon signing up for a service they don't already have.

Microsoft is changing its pricing approach for Online Services

"Beginning November 1, 2025, Microsoft will take the next step in standardizing its pricing approach for Online Services purchased through volume licensing programs," the company said in a statement.

"This update builds on the consistent pricing model already in place for services like Azure and reflects our ongoing commitment to greater transparency and alignment across all purchasing channels."

The company noted that no changes could be made to on-prem software pricing, and that US Government and worldwide Education price lists are excluded from the change.

With the changes coming into force as soon as November 2025, depending on customer renewals, many are worried this could be a move designed to push smaller customers to third-party CSPs, with many likely to pay more as discounts get removed.

According to Directions on Microsoft, volume customers typically received discounts of between 6-12% on their online services purchased via EAs before this upcoming change was announced.

"Microsoft recommends scheduling time with your account team or your partner of record to review these changes and assess any upcoming renewals or new Online Services purchases," the company added.