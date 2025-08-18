Microsoft is tweaking its enterprise software pricing once again - and some customers won't be too happy
Microsoft software could get more expensive for many
- Online Services, including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Windows 365, affected
- Enterprise Agreements pricing will closely align with Microsoft.com pricing
- It means many smaller companies could end up losing their discounts
Microsoft has revealed it will be changing its pricing approach for Online Services in Enterprise Agreements (EAs) in a move it says will improve consistency and transparency - but the reality is that many users will end up paying more than they did before.
With prices set to be more closely aligned with those published on Microsoft.com, many volume-based discounts could be eliminated.
Online Services including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Windows 365, and security, compliance and identity management products will be affected from customers' next renewals, or upon signing up for a service they don't already have.
Microsoft is changing its pricing approach for Online Services
"Beginning November 1, 2025, Microsoft will take the next step in standardizing its pricing approach for Online Services purchased through volume licensing programs," the company said in a statement.
"This update builds on the consistent pricing model already in place for services like Azure and reflects our ongoing commitment to greater transparency and alignment across all purchasing channels."
The company noted that no changes could be made to on-prem software pricing, and that US Government and worldwide Education price lists are excluded from the change.
With the changes coming into force as soon as November 2025, depending on customer renewals, many are worried this could be a move designed to push smaller customers to third-party CSPs, with many likely to pay more as discounts get removed.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
According to Directions on Microsoft, volume customers typically received discounts of between 6-12% on their online services purchased via EAs before this upcoming change was announced.
"Microsoft recommends scheduling time with your account team or your partner of record to review these changes and assess any upcoming renewals or new Online Services purchases," the company added.
You might also like
- Save costs with the best free office software around
- We've listed the best productivity tools and best online collaboration apps
- Microsoft hit by new legal claim over restrictive licensing and overcharging allegations
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.