Google Cloud reveals all-new channel program - here's all the key details

Google Cloud has introduced a new partner program for the company, set to launch during the first quarter of 2026.

The new and upgraded Google Cloud Partner Network goes from, "measuring program work to valuing genuine customer outcomes," which means sales, service delivery and innovation will all be rewarded.

All partner types and sizes (ISVs, RSIs, GSIs and more) will be included, and Google has committed to adding six months of transition to help partners adapt to the change.

In a blog post, Google Cloud Channels and Partner Programs VP Colleen Kapase explained the new program has been built around three core pillars – simplicity, outcomes and automation.

Beginning with simplicity, Google is moving away from traditional requirements like business plans and customer stories to focus on partner contributions, like pre-sales influence, co-innovation and post-sales support. Google Cloud also promises to reward investments in skills, real-world experience and successful customer outcomes.

For outcomes, the company is adding a new Diamond tier above the previous Select and Premier models (which live on under the changed format). Diamond is described as "intentionally selective," designed for partners who consistently deliver exceptional outcomes.

Finally, we have the biggest change to Google's Cloud Partner Network. The Hub has been given a makeover for 2026, and will now use AI and automation for tracking things like competency and customer engagements, allowing partners to reduce the amount of manual reporting they have to do.

For existing partners, it means that they'll transition onto the new system over the next six months, and they're not guaranteed to retain their current tier. A new fight will also emerge for partners to reach the top-tier Diamond status, which might grant them access to higher visibility.

