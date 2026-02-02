VMware ended the VMware Advantage Partner Program at the end of January 2026

Hundreds of European CSPs will lose their ability to resell VMware software

CISPE and other critics warn of higher prices and reduced sovereignty

Broadcom has ended the Advantage Partner Program for VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs), confirming it will not renew partner contracts with effect from January 26, 2026, meaning only select partners will be able to join and leading to a smaller selection of providers for customers.

The change is set to affect hundreds of European cloud service providers, each with their own loyal client base, and understandably they're not happy.

Broadcom has framed the change as one that meets "evolving customer requirements," noting the increased adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation.

Broadcom just ended the VMware CSP Advantage Partner Program

CISPE has already criticized Broadcom's takeover of VMware and the subsequent changes that have been made – in December 2025, the European group of cloud providers accused the European Commission of failing to properly assess the risks associated with Broadcom's acquisition.

"By rubber stamping the deal, Brussels handed Broadcom a blank cheque to raise prices, lock-in and squeeze customers," Secretary General Francisco Mingorence wrote.

Kristian Liivak, the CTO of one VCSP partner WaveCom, accused the "bulldozer named Broadcom" for "finally roll[ing] over the remaining EU cloud service providers, terminating almost all VMware partner contracts" (via The Register). WaveCom joined CISPE just days ago, linking the membership to European cloud sovereignty and not Broadcom's VMware takeover.

Liivak also noted that only 19 VSCPs remain in the US, and that same consolidation appears to be happening across Europe right now.

Critics, including CISPE, warn that such market consolidation could ultimately lead to reduced competition and therefore higher prices for customers, but also reduced data sovereignty for European businesses.

Although Broadcom hasn't commented on this specific topic, it has previously asserted that ongoing changes help it to deliver greater value and a more streamlined experience. Company leaders, including CEO Hock Tan, are well aware of the ongoing dissatisfaction and distrust.

