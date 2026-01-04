Intel places seven CPUs in PassMark's top ten price performance rankings

AMD leads only through discounted Ryzen 5 clearance entries

Value favors Intel across widely available desktop CPUs

Intel dominates the top end of PassMark’s price performance rankings in a way that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago. Looking at the current leaderboard, Intel places seven CPUs in the top ten when performance is measured against price.

AMD does hold the top two spots, but don't be fooled. One comes from an entry-level Ryzen 5 benefiting from clearance pricing, while the other is an EPYC part listed at prices that are likely drawn from second-hand or refurbished markets rather than new retail.

The Ryzen 5’s position reflects its low price rather than performance that rivals AMD’s newer midrange or high-end desktop CPUs.

Intel favored across a wide spread of price points

Intel’s representation across the top ten is more consistent, with a mix of Core Ultra and older Core processors clustered closely in price efficiency without relying on clearance-level discounts.

That creates a leaderboard where Intel performs well across a wide range of price points rather than via a few isolated bargains.

Further down the table, AMD’s higher core count desktop CPUs fall behind in price performance, as their stronger raw scores don’t translate into better value once pricing is factored in.

Outside of the discounted entries near the top, much of AMD’s mainstream desktop lineup trails Intel on performance per dollar.

This matters because PassMark's chart blends current retail CPUs with clearance-priced and non-standard listings, meaning not every high-ranking position reflects what buyers will see when shopping for new parts.

Even so, the overall pattern remains clear, with Intel filling most of the highest value positions using CPUs that are current and widely available.

AMD’s strongest value showing comes from older or discounted products rather than its latest releases, which limits how broadly those results apply to new system builds.

For buyers focused on performance per dollar, PassMark’s data points toward Intel offering more predictable value across its lineup.

AMD still competes at the very top and in specific discounted cases, but the balance of everyday value now leans heavily in Team Blue’s favor.

