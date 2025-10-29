Microsoft down? Major outage hits Azure, 365 and more - even Minecraft and Xbox affected

A major Microsoft outage appears to hitting users across the world

(Image: © Future)

If you're having trouble logging on to Microsoft services this morning, you're not alone.

A major outage across the company's platform's appears to be happening, with issues with Azure knocking out Microsoft 365 services - and even Minecraft and Xbox are affected.

Another update from Microsoft - and it thinks it has found the problem.

Reports are definitely tailing off now - so hopefully this means Microsoft's work is paying off, and things will be back up and running soon.

Microsoft has issued another update, and it's working hard on a solution, it seems.

Fortunately, it seems numbers are dropping across the board - there are still reports of issues at Microsoft 365, and customers including Starbucks, but they're nowhere near as high as a few minutes ago, so we're hopeful the worst may be over.

Reports do seem to be tailing off concerning issues at Azure, with DownDetector showing a dropoff - could the outage be over already?

DownDetector microsoft outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)

Microsoft has also posted an update on the official Azure status page, and it could be good news.

Reports continue to flood in from Microsoft 365 users, with DownDetector's spike growing ever larger.

DownDetector Microsoft 365 outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)

It's not just apps and services that are affected either - it looks like even the Microsoft Store is down too.

DownDetector microsoft store outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)

Worryingly, it looks like some major Microsoft customers might also be affected, as DownDetector is showing outage spikes at Starbucks, Kroger, Costco.

In case you needed reminding, Azure is Microsoft's cloud platform, so forms the backbone of not only the company's own services, but many customers as well.

DownDetector is showing major spikes across Microsoft services as this outage catches hold...

Microsoft outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)

The official Azure status page is now saying that there is an issue, and it is being investigated.

Welcome to our coverage of this outage - not long ago, we saw huge spikes in reports on outage tracker DownDetector, with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 all affected.