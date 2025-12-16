Hollow Knight: Silksong's first free expansion is in development

Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is also in the works

Silksong has, as of now, sold over 7 million copies

Finally, Hollow Knight: Silksong enjoyers have something else to wait for, as Team Cherry teases the game's first major expansion.

Titled 'Sea of Sorrow', the accompanying teaser trailer found on the Team Cherry Holiday 2025 blog post doesn't reveal any gameplay. However, it's slated for a 2026 arrival, will be completely free, and will add all-new "areas, bosses, tools, and more!"

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Team Cherry also took this time to announce that Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is also in development. This version of the game will essentially bring it up to speed with Silksong, adding support for higher framerate and resolutions, and "many additional graphical effects."

Players who already own Hollow Knight on Nintendo Switch will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition at no additional cost. So there's your incentive for another fresh playthrough. Additionally, in the run-up to the Switch 2 Edition's release, Hollow Knight will be receiving new features and bug fixes across all platforms.

If you're on PC, you can check out these updates early via public beta branches on Steam and GOG. New updates include 16:10 and 21:9 resolution options for players on Steam Deck and ultrawide monitors, respectively. You can get a sneak peek at the preliminary changes in a Steam blog post here.

Lastly, Team Cherry also confirmed that Silksong has sold north of 7 million copies in just three and a half months since launch. "It’s a truly staggering number of players," the post reads, "more than we could have ever expected (enough to crash all of the storefronts!)".

"Watching the community grow, seeing the amazing art, the mods, the unexpected strategies, and the support between players through the game’s challenges has been hugely rewarding for us here at home. Your continued enthusiasm remains a massive motivator as we work towards expanding the game even further."

