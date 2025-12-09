Bethesda has shadow dropped Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, proving the 14-year-old game can never have too many ports
Owners of the Switch version can upgrade their game for free on Switch 2
- Bethesda has shadowdropped the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- This version, which includes the base game its three expansions, also offers enhanced resolution, optimised performance, and better load times
- Switch Anniversary Edition owners can upgrade their game for free and play it on Switch 2, while Skyrim base game owners will need to pay an extra $23.97 / £17.99
Just as Bethesda Game Studios shadowdropped Oblivion Remastered, the studio has today announced that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch 2.
14 years after the game was first released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC, and many remasters and modern ports later, Bethesda's much-loved fantasy role-playing game (RPG) has now made its way to the Switch 2 with additional improvements.
This version takes full advantage of the Switch 2 hardware and offers enhanced resolution, optimised performance, and boosted load times, as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse support, motion controls, and Amiibo support.
What's more, the Switch 2 version will also include exclusive Nintendo content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, allowing players to get their hands on the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion’s Tunic.
Owners of the Anniversary Edition will also have access to hundreds of Creations Club items, such as quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more.
The Anniversary Edition, which was released in 2021, features the base game and three expansions to get lost in, including Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire, and will cost $70.59 / £52.99.
For players who already own Skyrim: Anniversary Edition on the original Switch, they can upgrade their copy and download the game for free on Switch 2.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alternatively, for those who own the base edition of Skyrim on Switch, the Anniversary Upgrade will cost $23.97 / £17.99 to play on Switch and Switch 2.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.