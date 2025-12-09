Bethesda has shadowdropped the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

This version, which includes the base game its three expansions, also offers enhanced resolution, optimised performance, and better load times

Switch Anniversary Edition owners can upgrade their game for free and play it on Switch 2, while Skyrim base game owners will need to pay an extra $23.97 / £17.99

Just as Bethesda Game Studios shadowdropped Oblivion Remastered, the studio has today announced that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch 2.

14 years after the game was first released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC, and many remasters and modern ports later, Bethesda's much-loved fantasy role-playing game (RPG) has now made its way to the Switch 2 with additional improvements.

This version takes full advantage of the Switch 2 hardware and offers enhanced resolution, optimised performance, and boosted load times, as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse support, motion controls, and Amiibo support.

What's more, the Switch 2 version will also include exclusive Nintendo content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, allowing players to get their hands on the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion’s Tunic.

Owners of the Anniversary Edition will also have access to hundreds of Creations Club items, such as quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more.

The Anniversary Edition, which was released in 2021, features the base game and three expansions to get lost in, including Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire, and will cost $70.59 / £52.99.

For players who already own Skyrim: Anniversary Edition on the original Switch, they can upgrade their copy and download the game for free on Switch 2.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, for those who own the base edition of Skyrim on Switch, the Anniversary Upgrade will cost $23.97 / £17.99 to play on Switch and Switch 2.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.