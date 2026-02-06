Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 that will have a Game Card in the physical edition

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will only offer codes in their boxes

Oblivion Remastered will also receive a "physical code-in-box edition planned for a later date"

Bethesda has confirmed that only one of its games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 will offer a Game Card in its physical editions.

During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase yesterday, it was announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition are all coming to the Switch 2 this year.

Now, Bethesda has confirmed that only Indiana Jones will have a proper Game Card cartridge in its physical edition. Oblivion Remastered and Fallout 4 will only have digital download codes in their boxes.

The studio shared the finer details in a launch roadmap blog post. The official X / Twitter account also shared its own post, writing, "And yes, the game is on Game Card", instead of one of the controversial Game-Key Cards.

Bethesda x Nintendo Switch™ 2 — Reveal Trailer - Oblivion, Fallout 4, and Indiana Jones! - YouTube Watch On

Starting with Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, which comes with the base game and all six expansion packs, the digital edition launches on February 24, followed by the "physical code-in-box edition" on April 28.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on May 12, and pre-orders are now available "for the physical game card at retail and digitally via the Nintendo eShop". The game's downloadable content (DLC), The Order of Giants, will also be available to download separately on that date.

Oblivion Remastered, which is slated to launch sometime this year, will also be released digitally, "with a physical code-in-box edition planned for a later date".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which was released digitally last December, will get a physical code-in-box release on April 28.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.