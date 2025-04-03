Nintendo confirms that certain Switch 2 game cards will just have a download key, but I don't think it's as bad as we first thought

Nintendo confirms that some Switch 2 games will only contain a download key

It explains that games with Game-Key Cards don't feature the full game data

Players will require an internet connection when first inserting a Game-Key Card

Following the full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has confirmed that certain physical games will only feature a download key.

The company detailed everything we need to know in a new customer support post after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, explaining that its new 'Game-Key Cards' - physical Switch 2 games - will contain a download "key" and don't feature the full game data.

"Game-key cards are different from regular game cards, because they don’t contain the full game data. Instead, the game-key card is your 'key' to downloading the full game to your system via the internet," Nintendo said.

After the game is downloaded, players can play the game by inserting the Game-Key Cards into their console and starting it up like a standard physical game.

Players can identify which Switch 2 physical games will contain a Game-Key Card by a key icon on the front of the game box. When a card is inserted, the HOME Menu will then provide instructions on how to download it for the first time.

Currently, we know games like Bravely Default and Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition will only feature a Game-Card Key, while new titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will offer standard physical game cards like the original Switch.

Many fans are conflicted about Nintendo's new Game-Key Card idea, with some worrying that the company might be moving toward a full digital output. However, it's worth mentioning that keys are quite similar to some PS5 physical games that may require an additional download via the internet, except the PS5 only offers one physical version compared to the Switch 2.

In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99, with preorders set to begin on April 8.