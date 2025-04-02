Mario Kart World officially revealed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive

News
By published

Was that a cow I saw?

Mario Kart World
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo has revealed Mario Kart World as its first Switch 2 launch title
  • Mario Kart World will be exclusive to the Switch 2
  • A special presentation will air on April 17, showcasing a deeper look at the game

Nintendo has unveiled its first major Switch 2 launch title, Mario Kart World.

The announcement came from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, where we were finally treated to our first look at the next Mario Kart game and it's releasing exclusively for the Switch 2.

Mario Kart World will support 24 racers and, from the gameplay trailer, seems to allow players to drive off a map's racetrack. There also appears to be a ton of cosmetics for characters in the roster, like Mario, Peach, and Yoshi, alongside a variety of vehicles to use.

What's more, Nintendo has confirmed that it will be holding a Mario Kart World Direct presentation on April 17 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 1PM BST, providing an in-depth look at the upcoming racing game.

Nintendo has also announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.

Demi Williams

