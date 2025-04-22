Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has teased the future of the Super Mario Bros. series

When asked about the absence of a mainline Mario game for the Switch 2, Bowser said, "Stay tuned"

He says Nintendo has a big catalog and that he's "sure will make its way to the platform"

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser may have teased the next mainline Super Mario game for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking to CNN following the big Switch 2 Direct, Bowser was asked about the noticeable absence of a new mainline Mario game for the Switch 2, something that many were expecting to be revealed, considering the massive success of Super Mario Odyssey last generation.

Bowser didn't confirm or deny that a new mainline Mario game is in development for the new handheld, but he did drop a hint that suggested Nintendo has plans for the series.

"Stay tuned," Bowser said. "You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I’m sure will make its way to the platform."

Although there won't be a new Super Mario game to look forward to anytime soon, Mario Kart World has officially been announced and will be launching alongside the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle which includes a digital copy of the upcoming game.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK. US pre-orders are set to begin on April 24 after Nintendo delayed its initial April 9 date as it assessed the potential impact of tariffs.

