Nintendo will continue to support the original Switch following the Switch 2 launch, but don't bet on a price drop just yet

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirms that support for the original Switch will continue after the Switch 2 launches

The Switch won't get a price drop, but Bowser says, "the door is open to the possibility"

He also hopes that "with time and with the right games" Switch users will want to move to the Switch 2

The new and improved Nintendo Switch 2 is launching pretty soon, but Nintendo has confirmed that support for the original Switch will continue.

In a new interview with The Washington Post following the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was asked about the company's plans regarding the original Switch going forward.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no intention to reduce the price of older devices like the Switch any time soon, but, according to Bowser, "the door is open to the possibility".

"What I would say is that we’ll continue to observe consumers and how they engage and enter into the platform at various levels to try to really understand what the future may look like," he continued.

"Here’s the other point. We have an install base [for the Switch] of 150 million plus units. We’ll probably announce more on May 8, when we have our next earnings call. We want to keep those players engaged. Not all of them may be ready to jump to Switch 2."

Although upcoming games like Mario Kart World, The Duskbloods, and Donkey Kong Bananza will be exclusive to the Switch 2, the original Switch is still getting a bunch of new titles including Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

"Hopefully with time and with the right games, it’ll be compelling for them to want to come on to Nintendo Switch 2," Bowser added. "We know there’s a group of consumers that will be absolutely ready on day one to come on to the platform."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK, but Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US from its original April 9 date as it assesses the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.