The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is official and the console launches this June

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025.

The news comes from the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase today, where it was confirmed that the Switch successor will arrive this summer.

Earlier on in the broadcast, Nintendo revealed Mario Kart World alongside a gameplay trailer, confirming that it will be an exclusive Switch 2 launch title.

We'll keep you updated on pricing and preorder details once Nintendo announces them.

In comparison, the original Switch started at $259.99 / £259.99 / AUD$435, and the Nintendo Switch OLED launched at $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539.95.

Considering the leap in current-gen tech like the PS5 to PS5 Pro, TechRadar Gaming initially predicted the Switch 2 to cost around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95 or lower.

Today's Direct was just the start, as Nintendo has announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.