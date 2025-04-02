The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is official and the console launches this June

News
By published

Mark your calendars!

Nintendo Switch 2 release date
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025
  • Mario Kart World will be an exclusive launch title
  • The news comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase today

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025.

The news comes from the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase today, where it was confirmed that the Switch successor will arrive this summer.

Earlier on in the broadcast, Nintendo revealed Mario Kart World alongside a gameplay trailer, confirming that it will be an exclusive Switch 2 launch title.

We'll keep you updated on pricing and preorder details once Nintendo announces them.

In comparison, the original Switch started at $259.99 / £259.99 / AUD$435, and the Nintendo Switch OLED launched at $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539.95.

Considering the leap in current-gen tech like the PS5 to PS5 Pro, TechRadar Gaming initially predicted the Switch 2 to cost around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95 or lower.

Today's Direct was just the start, as Nintendo has announced that it will be airing two Treehouse presentations this week, offering a new look at Switch 2 gameplay.

The first broadcast will air on April 3 at 7AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST, and the second will take place at the same time on April 4.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World officially revealed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive
A close-up view of the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case.

The new Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case from Dbrand has loads of great features, and you can reserve one right now
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

David Fincher is making a Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel for Netflix with Brad Pitt set to return
See more latest
Most Popular
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
David Fincher is making a Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel for Netflix with Brad Pitt set to return
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World officially revealed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive
Render of a new RTX 4000 Max-Q gaming laptop.
New tests cast a disappointing light on Nvidia’s RTX 5090 laptop GPU, suggesting that at today’s prices, RTX 5080 notebooks are a far better buy
A close-up view of the Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case.
The new Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case from Dbrand has loads of great features, and you can reserve one right now
Gmail on MacBook
Google reveals better end-to-end encryption for Gmail business users
Epson QS100 4K PRO-UHD short throw laser projector
Epson's new UST 4K projector is mind-blowingly bright at up to 160 inches, but lacks a key HDR feature to make the most of it
UNA Watch on a person&#039;s wrist
Watch out, Apple and Garmin! UNA's sustainable, modular smartwatch is now live on Kickstarter
Heather Glenn sitting in her office in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7
'Would have been nice to see': Daredevil: Born Again fans are upset about that fatal moment in episode 7 of the hit Marvel TV show
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in a charging case
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could be on the way with a powerful solid-state battery upgrade
Google Messages
Google Messages is getting two big group chat upgrades – including a much-needed new snooze function