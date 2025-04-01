The Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits reportedly don't feature 4K output

Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits don't have 4K output according to a new report

The new rumor suggests the Switch 2 won't feature 4K output either, but contradicts earlier rumors that it will in docked mode

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct tomorrow is expected to reveal new hardware details

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor suggests that the console might not feature 4K output at launch if reports of the capabilities of the dev kits are anything to go by.

This comes from the latest episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, where Tom Henderson shared some insight on the upcoming Switch console, saying that one source at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) told him that some dev kits don't offer 4K output.

"I heard this from one developer at GDC and also heard it separately in an email... but the dev kits, or some of the dev kits, don’t have a 4K output," Henderson said.

"So that tells me, does it mean that the Nintendo Switch 2 will also not have a 4K output when it's released?"

It's important to note that although dev kits may not have this feature, it doesn't necessarily mean the final version of the Switch 2 won't, since the system won't offer the same specs as an unfinished product.

Henderson also stressed that this isn't confirmed and that fans should take this rumor with a pinch of salt, considering earlier reports claimed that the console will support 4K when in docked mode and 1080p resolution during handheld.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase is scheduled to air tomorrow April 2, so we should get all our answers during the broadcast. The long-awaited event is also expected to offer fans a new look at the hardware, along with a final release date, pre-order, and pricing details.

It's also speculated that we'll see new footage of the new Mario Kart game running on the console, as well as potential unannounced software, like the rumored Mario Kart Odyssey sequel or a new The Legend of Zelda game.

We're covering the Switch 2 Direct build-up right here!