Nintendo has quietly removed the mention of VRR support from some of its regional Switch 2 websites

The US, Canada, and Japan websites no longer feature the mention of VRR support

As of writing, the UK website still mentions VRR, but could still be removed

Nintendo has quietly removed any mention of variable refresh rate (VRR) support from some of its regional Switch 2 websites, suggesting the console may not offer the feature after all.

That's according to Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie (via VGC), who spotted that the US website has been updated since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and no longer mentions VRR support for docked play.

Now it reads: "Take in all the detail with screen resolutions up to 4K when you connect the Nintendo Switch 2 system to a compatible TV using the dedicated dock. The system also supports HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

It's not just the US website that has been updated, but the Canada and Japan sites too.

As of writing, the UK site still mentions that the Switch 2 "supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs," but Nintendo may be in the process of removing it from all its regional sites.

Some weird stuff going on at Nintendo. Looks like they've changed their US website to no longer mention VRR support for TV play? Only HDR and 120Hz support get a call-out. pic.twitter.com/3VmFDfrNvtApril 17, 2025

It's unclear why Nintendo has made changes, but Mackenzie theorises that VRR support may not be available at launch. However, the Switch 2 in handheld looks like it will still offer VRR thanks to Nvidia G-Sync, which will ensure "ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay."

Everything we needed to know about the Switch 2's specs was revealed during the Direct earlier this month, where it was also confirmed that the console will have a bigger screen, from 6.2 inches to 7.9 inches, 256GB of internal storage, and a mouse function for its magnetic Joy-Con controllers.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

You can now pre-order the console in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canada pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.