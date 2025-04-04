Breaking: Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders delayed in US amid tariff uncertainty

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders in the US have been delayed

Preorders won't open on April 9, 2025, but is still launching on June 5, 2025

Nintendo says it is assessing the potential impact of tariffs

Nintendo has announced that it will be delaying Nintendo Switch 2 preorders in the US as it assesses the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, although there's no suggestion that the console's launch price is set to change.

Once preorders do officially open in the US, the Switch 2 is set to cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. Crucially, Nintendo hasn't indicated that there might be any change to that price as a result of the tariff announcements, although potential buyers will no doubt be waiting nervously for updates.

The company initially announced during its big Switch 2 Direct that the console will officially launch on June 5, 2025, with preorders scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK and April 9 in the United States.

Unfortunately, US fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can secure their console as Nintendo has now confirmed that preorders will not start on April 9.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement to press that TechRadar Gaming has received.

Nintendo said it will update the preorder timing at a later date but confirmed that the console will still launch on June 5.

Following the Switch 2 Direct, some online storefronts in the UK opened preorders ahead of time, and Amazon UK is also now accepting invites for those interested in getting their hands on the console.