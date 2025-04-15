Game consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly be hit by a 145% US tariff on goods made in China

An internal assessment memo by a "major Apple and Nintendo supplier" states that electronics made in China will be impacted by the ongoing trade war

Certain tech products were initially exempt from "reciprocal" tariffs, but the Trump administration has now confirmed otherwise

The Nintendo Switch 2 and other game consoles will reportedly be hit by a 145% US tariff on imported goods made in China.

That's according to an internal assessment memo by a "major Apple and Nintendo supplier" seen by Nikkei Asia, which stated that consoles made in China, like the highly anticipated Switch 2, are likely to be hit by the ongoing trade war.

Although the Trump administration recently announced that certain tech products will be exempt from "reciprocal" tariffs, US President Donald Trump has now confirmed (via BBC) this won't be the case and that Chinese-made smartphones and other electronics will be moved into a different levy "bucket".

This means any electronics made in China, like some Nintendo Switch 2 units, will be affected and potentially cost more.

Following the long-awaited Switch 2 Direct and the imposed tariffs, Nintendo announced that US pre-orders have been delayed from its original April 9 date "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Since then, Canada pre-orders have also been delayed, but Nintendo has confirmed that the console's launch date is unchanged and will provide US and Canadian buyers with a new pre-order date soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle. Pre-orders are now live in the UK.

