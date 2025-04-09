There are already 'some' Switch 2 units in the US according to Nintendo of America president

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has discussed Switch 2 stock

He said that there is already 'some' supply of units in the US

This could be good news for those worried about stock issues or the impact of tariffs

Earlier this week we learned that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders would be delayed in the US.

In a statement provided to TechRadar Gaming, Nintendo stated that "pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Though we know that the June 5, 2025, launch date has not been changed yet, this decision has prompted some fears about potential stock issues with regards to the console and the possibility of steep price increases due to the costs associated with tariffs.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser offered some reassurances. While "it remains to be seen" whether the company will be able to meet demand, Bowser says it "certainly is our goal."

"We've had some time to build up inventories on a global basis," he revealed. "They [have] even landed already, some in the United States."

In addition to potentially avoid a scenario of consumers struggling to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, this existing stockpile could help prevent some of the biggest impacts of new tariffs from becoming evident - at least in the short term.

Goods that are already in the US are not subject to any import tariffs. If this supply is large enough, it could tide US buyers over until the situation changes. We'll just have to wait and see.

Once pre-orders do open in the US, the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a bundle also containing a digital copy of Mario Kart World.