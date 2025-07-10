I couldn't quite believe my eyes when I saw this staggering Prime Day deal on the Atari 7800+ retro games console. Right now, it's an unbelievable $59.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon. That's 70 bucks - or 54% - off retail price.

It should really go without saying that this Amazon Prime Day deal for the Atari 7800+ is its lowest price on record. It also ships with a controller and an original game cartridge - the excellent Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest - right there in the box.

Save $70 Atari 7800+ games console: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This is a staggeringly good deal for the Atari 7800+ games console. Normally, it's tough to recommend at retail price as it comes with just a single game. But 60 bucks is an excellent onboarding price to begin your very own Atari game collection - yes, the console supports original 2600 and 7800 cartridges! UK price: £84.99 at Amazon

I must admit that in my Atari 7800+ review, I initially struggled to properly recommend it. The console's build quality and pack-in controller aren't really the best, and retailing at $130 with just a single game is certainly what I'd call overpriced for what you get.

However, I'm much more keen to recommend the console thanks to its hefty Prime Day price drop. 60 bucks is a much friendlier point of entry, I think, providing an affordable springboard into a larger Atari game collection. If you have any old 2600 or 7800 game cartridges lying around, they're fully compatible with the 7800+, which is a really neat thing from a preservation standpoint.

