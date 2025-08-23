Geekom mini PC combines AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor with Radeon 890M graphics

Ships with 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, expandable to 128GB RAM and 8TB storage

Wide port selection includes USB4, HDMI 2.1, and support for four 8K monitors

Geekom has launched the A9 Max, a compact desktop usually priced at $1,199 but currently available for $999.

The PC combines AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 9 HX370 processor with Radeon 890M graphics, 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and support for up to four 8K monitors.

The HX370, based on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture, is built on TSMC’s 4nm FinFET process and features 12 cores and 24 threads, a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz, and 24MB of L3 cache, with a configurable TDP of up to 54W.

Plenty of ports

It integrates a dedicated AI engine capable of 80 TOPS, making the A9 Max well suited for on-device AI acceleration in workflows such as content creation and professional applications that benefit from local processing power.

The Radeon 890M integrated GPU is based on RDNA 3.5 and offers performance typically beyond what most mini PCs have provided in the past.

It comes with 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM (expandable up to 128GB) and a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Two PCIe 4.0 slots allow storage expansion up to 8TB.

As you'd expect from a modern mini PC, the A9 Max offers a good selection of ports. On the front panel, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A that remains powered even when the system is off.

The rear panel includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt-mode and power delivery, another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and one USB 2.0 Type-A.

It also includes dual 2.5Gbps RJ45 Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, as well as an SD card reader and a Kensington lock.

The chassis is built from metal, keeping the form factor small while maintaining durability. Geekom says it can endure up to 200kg of pressure without bending.

The IceBlast 2.0 Cooling System with a large copper heatsink, dual heat pipes, and high- performance fan, should keep things cool even when under load or during prolonged use.

Compact systems like the A9 Max show how mini PCs are now powerful enough to replace traditional desktops for many users.

They save space, reduce clutter, and still provide the memory, storage, and processing power needed for both professional and everyday work.

A9 Max comes with Windows 11 Pro installed, a three-year warranty, and 24/7 support. It is available to buy from Geekom’s site and Amazon now.

(Image credit: Geekom)