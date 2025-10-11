TexHoo’s ZHR mini PC pairs AMD Ryzen power with a surprising LCD display

Supports up to four 8K monitors through HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connections

Integrated dual-fan cooling system keeps the high-performance CPU running efficiently

The TexHoo ZHR, a new mini PC built around AMD Ryzen processors, has entered the market with a mix of ambition and uncertainty.

The device combines impressive workstation specifications with a compact design and an unexpected extra, a small LCD screen that shows real-time system data.

Despite its technical appeal, many are questioning whether an unfamiliar name like TexHoo can compete in a market dominated by well-established brands.

High-end CPU options in a small form

The mini PC is available in two configurations: one powered by an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and the other by a six-core Ryzen 5 6600U.

Both CPUs use AMD’s Zen 3+ technology and integrate Radeon 680M or 660M graphics based on the RDNA2 architecture.

These specifications place the TexHoo ZHR among the more capable compact systems, with the potential to handle 4K multimedia tasks, productivity workloads, and even moderate gaming.

The 6800H version, in particular, targets users who expect workstation-like performance without needing a traditional desktop.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This device features a unique design, with a top panel that includes a small LCD screen for monitoring hardware performance or customizing the display.

While the feature may seem cosmetic, it provides quick visual feedback about the system’s operation, something rarely seen in compact PCs.

The chassis itself is minimalist but functional, with a dual-fan cooling system to manage the heat produced by the high-performance CPU and integrated GPU.

In terms of memory and storage, the device includes 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM and supports two M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with a total capacity of up to 8TB.

This makes the ZHR one of the more flexible small systems for users who require high-speed storage in a portable format.

For connectivity, the mini PC includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of USB-A and USB-C connectors.

It also supports up to four 8K displays through two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, and one USB-C port, an uncommon feature for devices in its class.

The TexHoo ZHR mini PC starts at around €277 (about $323) and is available on AliExpress in a version that includes the LCD screen but no internal storage. There is a discount offered through the code ESCD20.

Although technically ambitious, TexHoo’s lack of brand recognition raises concerns about long-term support, firmware updates, and build quality.

Via Android PC (originally in Spanish)

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.