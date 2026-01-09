Record profits forecast for Samsung with dramatic increase in AI chip demand

Samsung is targeting around 20 trillion won next quarter

17 trillion won could come from chip sales alone

Smartphones are still selling well, for now

Samsung has announced it's expecting to make 19.9-20.1 trillion Korean won ($13.8 billion) next quarter, marking a more than 3x increase compared with the same period the year before.

This would mark Samsung's highest-ever quarterly result of 17.6 trillion won in 2018, but it also beats analyst expectations of 18 million won.

Much of the company's success is expected to come from a surge in demand for memory chips – manufacturers have been targeting more profitable AI servers, leading to a strain on supply for PC and smartphone components.

Samsung expects huge chip-driven profits

DRAM contract prices were already up 313% year-over-year in the final three months of 2025 per TrendForce data, and a further 55-60% price rise is expected this quarter.

Around 17 trillion won of Samsung's total operating profit is expected to come from chip sales, and analysts are predicting this could just be the start for Samsung, which faces supply restraints just like the rest of the industry. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are all planning new fabrication plans to meet rising demand, and to continue to serve traditional consumer markets as well as the highly demanding AI market.

Shares in the company are up 147% over the past twelve months, but have fallen in the day following Samsung's announcement.

However, elevated memory costs may create issues for consumer smartphone and PC markets, which could contract if prices stay high.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's been a successful period for smartphone makers to date. "Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 outperformed all earlier foldable models, creating renewed momentum for the foldables segment," IDC Client Devices VP Francisco Jeronimo explained.

As of Q3 2025, Samsung had an 18.8% share of the smartphone market globally, putting it in top position a touch ahead of Apple.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.