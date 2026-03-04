A new report claims that Sony will no longer release its single-player games on PC in addition to PlayStation 5

Multiplayer games and those developed by third-party teams are still expected to get ports, though

The move is seemingly being made to increase the appeal of the console

In some bad news for PC gamers, it appears as though Sony is going to be offering fewer versions of its biggest releases on the platform going forward.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony no longer plans to release major single-player games on PC. This marks a significant pivot in strategy following a string of PC releases of major PlayStation 5 exclusives such as The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon Forbidden West, among many others.

The report highlights the recent Ghost of Yotei as an example of a game that will not be coming to PC, in addition to the upcoming title Saros. Apparently, a Ghost of Yotei port was planned until recent weeks, when it was scrapped as part of this change.

Multiplayer titles are still expected to arrive on PC and other platforms, though. The Bungie-developed Marathon, for example, is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC this week. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will also still come to PC when it drops in August of this year.

Importantly, games developed by third-party teams and published by Sony could still be released on PC. Examples named include Death Stranding 2 and Kena: Scars of Kosmora, both of which still have PC versions planned.

The report speculates that Sony has made this decision in order to avoid confusing consumers and increase the appeal of its flagship PlayStation 5 console. We'll have to see whether there's a significant uptick in console sales when the next big exclusive drops.

