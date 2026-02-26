Assassin's Creed Hexe creative director Clint Hocking is departing the studio again

The project will now be led by Jean Guesdon, the creative director on Black Flag and Origins

Hocking first left Ubisoft in 2010 but returned to work as creative director on Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft veteran developer and Assassin's Creed Hexe creative director Clint Hocking is departing the studio for the second time.

The news, reported by VGC, comes after Ubisoft appointed three experienced Assassin's Creed developers to lead the franchise at the company's newly formed Tencent-funded subsidiary Vantage Studios.

Though no details on Hocking's exit have been revealed, Ubisoft has confirmed that Jean Guesdon, the creative director on Black Flag and Origins, will now lead Assassin's Creed Hexe.

Guesdon is also one of the three newly appointed Assassin's Creed franchise leads.

"Clint Hocking, creative director on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, will be departing Ubisoft," said a Ubisoft spokesperson in a statement provided to IGN.

"We sincerely thank him for his vision, creative contributions, and dedication over the years, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter.

"Development on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe continues with a seasoned team. The game will deliver something distinctive within the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Jean Guesdon, Head of Content for the Assassin's Creed brand, is now acting as the Creative Director on the project.

"We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

Hocking joined Ubisoft in 2002 and worked as a designer and scriptwriter on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell before serving as creative director on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory and then Far Cry 2 in 2008.

He later left the company in 2010 to work at LucasArts, Valve, and Amazon, before returning to Ubisoft to serve as a creative director on Watch Dogs: Legion. Hocking then moved over to work on the Assassin's Creed series, and was most recently working on Hexe.

The next Assassin's Creed game does not have a release date yet, but it's said Hexe "will not be an RPG", unlike previous entries in the series, and is speculated to be set in Germany between the early-1620s and the mid-1630s.

