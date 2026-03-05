Assassin's Creed head of content Jean Guesdon has provided updates on Codename Hexe , Invictus , and Jade

Guesdon also teases "several other projects", which are "all at different stages of development"

A free 60FPS patch for Assassin's Creed Unity is also available today for current-gen consoles

Ubisoft has shared new details about the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise, providing details on Hexe, Invcitus, Jade, and more while also announcing a new 60 frames per second (fps) update for Assassin's Creed Unity.

In a new blog post, Jean Guesdon, head of content on the series, confirmed that the studio will soon wind down the Assassin's Creed Shadows updates as it shifts its focus to its next major projects.

Those include Codename Hexe, which was announced in 2022 and is being built by a team of veteran Assassin's Creed developers at Ubisoft Montreal.

Guesdon, who recently took over as creative director for the project, said fans can expect a "unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history", but isn't ready to share more details yet.

"We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we’ll be quiet for a little longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can’t wait to unveil more when the time is right," he said.

As for Codename Invictus, a PvP multiplayer experience led by a team of For Honor veterans, development is "progressing steadily with a test and learn approach."

Guesdon acknowledged the curiosity surrounding the project, explaining that it's a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, "but it isn't quite what the rumors have suggested."

The developer was seemingly referring to reports dated back to 2024, which claimed the game is inspired by Fall Guys and features multiple game modes.

"With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we're exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together," Guesdon added. "The team is incredibly passionate about what they're building, and their work reflects our broader goal of offering a wider variety of experiences within the Assassin's Creed universe."

Beyond Hexe and Invictus, Ubisoft is also working on "several other projects", which are "all at different stages of development", including Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile game that was first revealed in 2022.

Guesdon also confirmed that the studio is bringing co-op back to the series, saying it's "a detail we know didn't go unnoticed".

He also seemingly addressed the canceled Assassin's Creed cooperative multiplayer game, which was reported to have initially been developed as an Assassin's Creed Shadows downloadable content (DLC), saying "the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward."

Alongside these new updates, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has officially been announced after months of rumors, and a free 60 FPS patch for Assassin's Creed Unity will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Multiple Assassin's Creed games will also be playable for free on Xbox for a limited time for Xbox Free Play Days, from April 2 to April 6.

"Finally, continuing to support our older games matters to us. We know how much those titles mean to many of you, and that they're often the first entry point for new players discovering the franchise," Guesdon said.

"We know some of you have been waiting for it for a long time, so get ready to re‑experience 18 century Paris and Arno's fancy parkour moves with more smoothness on consoles."

