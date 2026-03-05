Microsoft Teams offers users the chance to delete meeting-generated content

Organizers can delete call recordings and transcripts, as well as generated AI summaries and notes

However shared files can't be deleted, so be on your best behavior

If you've ever made an embarassing error or mis-spoke in a meeting, and are worried about AI tools recording everything for wrap-up notes fear not - a new Microsoft Teams update is set to make it easier for all this to be quickly forgotten.

The online collaboration platform is working on a new feature which allows users to quickly delete content generated in a meeting, meaning your slip-ups can easily be removed from memory.

The tool will allow meeting organizers to delete content such as call recordings and transcripts, as well as generated AI summaries and notes, offering an easy get-out.

Microsoft Teams content deletion

In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post announcing the news, the company notes the feature will be available via a new delete button included in the recap page generated after a meeting ends.

The tool is listed as being in development for now, but has an expected release date of April 2026, so users should not have too long to wait.

Upon release, Microsoft says the feature will initially be generally available for Teams users on Windows across the world.

The launch will be the latest in a series of recent releases aimed at making Microsoft Teams users more productive when using the service.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes adding the ability for users to save messages in their conversations and chats, meaning users no longer have to trawl back manually through long conversations to find the message they need.

The company also revealed configurable keyboard shortcuts are finally coming to Microsoft Teams soon, giving users quick and easy access the symbols, icons, and others they may use regularly on a daily basis, but sometime are not close at hand when typing in a work environment.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.