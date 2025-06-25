Microsoft Teams is working on a massive time-saver tool which might super-charge my productivity
Saved messages will save Teams users a whole lot of time
- Microsoft Teams will soon let users save messages in chats
- New addition should help users quickly find important messafes
- All Microsoft Teams users should benefit upon launch
Finding that vital message to check your working (or win an argument) in a Microsoft Teams chat should soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update.
The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on adding the ability for users to save messages in their conversations and chats.
This tool should mean users no longer have to trawl back manually through long conversations to find the message they need - something that has definitely frustrated me in the past.
Microsoft Teams notification sizes
In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post, the company noted how the new feature will allow users to, "quickly get back to important information without scrolling through long conversations."
Users will be able to save messages, covering not just posts, but also any replies or chat message, and be able to find them later in the Saved view in your Chat or Teams list.
Simply click on a saved message to open the full conversation in the right pane, where you can review or reply directly to whichever message you choose.
The feature is listed as being "in development", but has a scheduled rollout start date of August 2025, so users don't have too long to wait. When released, it will be available to users across the world using Teams on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.
The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to improve the experience for users.
This includes adding noise suppression for participants dialing in to a call, which should spell an end to potentially ear-splitting call interruptions, or participants being deafened by background noise from another person on the call.
The platform also revealed it is rolling out "enhanced spell check", giving users the tools to make sure their messages are as accurate as possible.
It also recently announced it would be adding a tweak to will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.
Users will also finally be able to minimize or shrink the size of Teams notifications, meaning they are safe from having distracting pop-ups catch the corner of their eye when working.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
