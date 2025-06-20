At last, Microsoft Teams is rolling out a must-have feature - and I think it'll make me far more productive on all my calls

Microsoft Teams rolling out keyboard shortcuts for users

New addition should mean faster and more effective typing for all

All Microsoft Teams users should benefit upon launch

Unlocking true productivity on your morning Microsoft Teams calls should soon get a bit easier thanks to a new update rolling out now.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on adding configurable keyboard shortcuts for users.

Once included, this should mean users can quickly and easily access the symbols, icons and much more more they may use regularly on a daily basis, but sometime are not close at hand when typing in a work environment.

Microsoft Teams keyboard shortcuts

Microsoft says the new addition will allow users to, "set your own keyboard shortcuts to match your work preferences."

In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post, it noted the feature can be found by clicking on the ellipsis in a Teams chat window, and selecting "Keyboard shortcuts" from the menu. Users will be able to create and customize their own shortcuts, and edit them once completed.

The feature is rolling out now, and will be available to users across the world using Teams on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to improve the experience for users.

This includes rolling out "enhanced spell check", giving users the tools to make sure their messages are as accurate as possible.

It also recently announced a tweak that will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.

Microsoft says the addition will mean that presenters are able to maintain "a smooth flow during meetings or webinars" - hopefully meaning the end of manual slide changes - and hopefully, the phrase "next slide please".

And the platform also revealed it is working on adding noise suppression for participants dialing in to a call, which should spell an end to potentially ear-splitting call interruptions, or participants being deafened by background noise from another person on the call.