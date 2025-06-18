Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of its most annoying issues - and it might change your feelings for video calls for good
Farewell background noise in Microsoft Teams calls
- Microsoft Teams working on adding noise suppression for calls
- Should cut out background noise like traffic or typing
- All Microsoft Teams users should benefit upon launch
One of the most painful issues when dialing into a Microsoft Teams call could seen be a thing of the past thanks to a new update.
The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on adding noise suppression for participants dialing in to a call.
Once included, this should spell an end to potentially ear-splitting call interruptions, or participants being deafened by background noise from another person on the call.
Microsoft Teams noise suppression
Microsoft says as well as improving the user experience for everyone on a call, the new addition will also "enhance clarity and reduce distraction for all meeting participants".
In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post, it noted the feature will automatically filter out background noise (such as traffic, typing) for users who join meetings via phone (PSTN).
The feature is listed as being "in development" for the time being, with an expected rollout start date of September 2025.
When launched, Microsoft says it will be available for users across the world using Teams on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS - as well as Teams and Surface devices, and Teams on Web.
The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to improve the experience for users.
This includes a tweak that will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.
Microsoft says the addition will mean that presenters are able to maintain "a smooth flow during meetings or webinars" - hopefully meaning the end of manual slide changes - and hopefully, the phrase "next slide please".
It also recently launched of real-time text (RTT) capabilities, allowing participants to type a message while someone else's speech is being transcribed, giving users who prefer typing to speaking another way to make sure their voices get out there.
