Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had

News
By published

Share slide control among presenters on Microsoft Teams calls

Teams
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Microsoft Teams adds slide control feature for multiple users
  • Should allow for smooth running of presentations and calls
  • Set to release in May 2025, but only on Windows to begin

Taking control of presentations on a Microsoft Teams call may finally be a smoother process thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a tweak that will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.

Microsoft says the addition will mean that presenters are able to maintain "a smooth flow during meetings or webinars" - and honestly, I can't believe it has taken so long for such a tool to be introduced.

Microsoft Teams slide control

In a Microsoft 365 updates blog post announcing the feature, Microsoft notes it will mean meeting or event hosts can now share control of slides with their fellow presenters.

This should mean the end of manual slide changes - and hopefully, the phrase "next slide please", which I think we've all heard too much over the past few years.

The blog post doesn't exactly go into a lot of detail about how the feature will actually work in practice, so we'd have to guess it will be added to the meeting host abilities.

The fact it will allow multiple presenters to have the ability to control slides should probably mean it will require some kind of authentication when joining a call, or having these members manually selected by the person setting up the call - we'll just have to wait and see.

The feature is currently listed as being "in development", but Microsoft has targeted a release rollout date of May 2025, meaning users won't have too long to wait. Upon release, the company says it will be available for all users on Windows desktop to begin with.

The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to make the platform more intuitive.

This includes the recent launch of real-time text (RTT) capabilities, allowing participants to type a message while someone else's speech is being transcribed, giving users who prefer typing to speaking another way to make sure their voices get out there.

You might also like

Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Teams on iPhone and Mac
Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is getting one of Facebook's worst features, and I can't see why you'd ever use it
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is making it even easier to add emoji, and I can't wait to see how badly this goes
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams wants to use Copilot to keep your meetings going, whether you like it or not
Skype
Microsoft is finally putting Skype out of its misery, urging people to use Teams instead
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally introducing a spam and phishing alert - here’s what you need to know
Latest in Pro
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Judge sitting behind laptop in office
A day in the life of an AI-augmented lawyer
Cyber-security
Why Windows End of Life deadlines require a change of mindset
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
Latest in News
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
More about pro
Judge sitting behind laptop in office

A day in the life of an AI-augmented lawyer
BenQ PD2730S

I wanted an Apple Studio Display - until I reviewed the BenQ PD2730S
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data

Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
ClinkCaim laptop
Laptop prototype with detachable AI webcam (but without a normal touchpad) wins award at the 'Oscars' of the design industry
Compal Infinite Laptop
This laptop has a horizontal rollable display that extends to 18 inches, and I can't wait to try it
Silicon Motion MonTian 128TB SSD
More 128TB SSDs on the way, but they won't be cheaper: Key maker of NAND flash controllers says 128TB SSDs are shipping
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab
How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says
Asus Ascent GX10
Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)