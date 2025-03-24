Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had

Microsoft Teams adds slide control feature for multiple users

Should allow for smooth running of presentations and calls

Set to release in May 2025, but only on Windows to begin

Taking control of presentations on a Microsoft Teams call may finally be a smoother process thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a tweak that will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.

Microsoft says the addition will mean that presenters are able to maintain "a smooth flow during meetings or webinars" - and honestly, I can't believe it has taken so long for such a tool to be introduced.

Microsoft Teams slide control

In a Microsoft 365 updates blog post announcing the feature, Microsoft notes it will mean meeting or event hosts can now share control of slides with their fellow presenters.

This should mean the end of manual slide changes - and hopefully, the phrase "next slide please", which I think we've all heard too much over the past few years.

The blog post doesn't exactly go into a lot of detail about how the feature will actually work in practice, so we'd have to guess it will be added to the meeting host abilities.

The fact it will allow multiple presenters to have the ability to control slides should probably mean it will require some kind of authentication when joining a call, or having these members manually selected by the person setting up the call - we'll just have to wait and see.

The feature is currently listed as being "in development", but Microsoft has targeted a release rollout date of May 2025, meaning users won't have too long to wait. Upon release, the company says it will be available for all users on Windows desktop to begin with.

The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to make the platform more intuitive.

This includes the recent launch of real-time text (RTT) capabilities, allowing participants to type a message while someone else's speech is being transcribed, giving users who prefer typing to speaking another way to make sure their voices get out there.