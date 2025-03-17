Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
Real-time text is coming to Microsoft Teams meetings and calls
- Microsoft Teams adds Real-Time-Text (RTT) to meetings and calls
- Feature gives users a way to comment and message even when others are speaking
- RTT set to launch in May 2025 across Microsoft Teams on Windows and Mac
Making sure your words are heard on a Microsoft Teams call could soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update.
The video conferencing service has announced it will be adding real-time text (RTT) capabilities, meaning users will have another way to put their message out.
The system allows for participants to type a message while someone else's speech is being transcribed, giving users who prefer typing to speaking another way to make sure their voices get out there.
RTT in Microsoft Teams
In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post announcing the feature, the company noted it could enable "effective collaboration for all users", adding it could be "especially useful in situations where speaking is difficult or not possible".
The company clearly sees RTT as an option for busy calls or meetings, where lots of opinions or thoughts are being thrown around, adding the feature will allow "seamless instant communication for everyone", adding it could also be a useful accessibility tool.
The feature is currently listed as being "in development", but has an expected rollout date of May 2025, meaning users won't have too long to wait to use it.
Upon release, it will be available across Windows and Mac platforms, to users across the globe.
The news is the latest addition to Microsoft Teams as it looks to be more useful and intuitive for users everywhere.
The company recently revealed it will be introducing transcription for multi-lingual meetings, supporting more languages than ever, even when it comes to meeting recaps.
The news will also see an improved version of document summaries, generated and supplied by Copilot, to help users stay on track with their chats.
However it also announced a new Copilot feature which will be able to suggest follow ups to, "keep the conversation going", when responding to a prompt, whether you like it or not, the company has revealed.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
