Microsoft Teams thinks it might have solved your collaboration problems at work - but I'm not so sure
Chat Notes look to try and make Microsoft Teams useful for collaborating
- Microsoft Teams adding new Chat Notes feature
- New addition should help users collaborate better
- Only desktop Microsoft Teams users will initially get the new tool
Your workplace Microsoft Teams chats could soon actually be productive, thanks to a new service coming to the video conferencing platform.
The company has announced Chat notes, a "new collaborative space" where users will be able to share ideas and collaborate on work without having to leave Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft says the new feature will allow not just real-time online collaboration, but also will help keep your communications in check, and increase productivity across the board.
Microsoft Teams Chat Notes
In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post announcing the news, the company says Chat Notes will be all about, "enabling real-time collaboration, organization of key information, and streamlined communications."
The tool will be available in group chats along with 1:1 conversations, with the ability to add in extra team members when required.
The update post does not go into a whole lot of detail about what Chat Notes will look like, but does mention a few features, including the ability to add images, format text, share Loop components, and mention chat members when you require their attention.
Chat Notes is still listed as being in development for now, but has an expected release date of September 2025, so users should not have too long to wait to super-charge their productivity tools.
Upon release, Microsoft says Chat Notes will be available for Teams users on Desktop to begin with, with users across the world able to access it.
The launch will be the latest in a series of recent releases aimed at making Microsoft Teams users more productive when using the service.
This includes adding the ability for users to save messages in their conversations and chats, meaning users no longer have to trawl back manually through long conversations to find the message they need.
The company also revealed configurable keyboard shortcuts are finally coming to Microsoft Teams soon, giving users quick and easy access the symbols, icons, and others they may use regularly on a daily basis, but sometime are not close at hand when typing in a work environment.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
