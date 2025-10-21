Watch out - Microsoft Teams might be telling your bosses when you're in the office or not
Teams will automatically update your work location
- Microsoft Teams will use Wi-Fi networks to detect where users are
- Location will automatically update upon connecting
- Windows and Mac Microsoft Teams users set to benefit
Trying to get some peace in the office to get some work done might soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new update for Microsoft Teams.
The online collaboration platform has revealed it is working on a new feature which will automatically update a user's work location when they connect to an office Wi-Fi network.
This should mean less confusion about where workers actually are situated, but could be bad news for those of us looking for a quiet day in the office tucked into a corner.
Microsoft Teams Wi-Fi connectivity
In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post announcing the news, the company notes, "when users connect to their organization's Wi-Fi, Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.
The update post does not go into a whole lot of detail about exactly how the feature will work or what benefits it will bring - or disadvantages.
The tool is listed as being in development for now, but has an expected release date of December 2025, so users should not have too long to wait.
Upon release, Microsoft says Chat Notes will be available for Teams users on Windows and Mac across the world.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The launch will be the latest in a series of recent releases aimed at making Microsoft Teams users more productive when using the service.
This includes adding the ability for users to save messages in their conversations and chats, meaning users no longer have to trawl back manually through long conversations to find the message they need.
The company also revealed configurable keyboard shortcuts are finally coming to Microsoft Teams soon, giving users quick and easy access the symbols, icons, and others they may use regularly on a daily basis, but sometime are not close at hand when typing in a work environment.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.