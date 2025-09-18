Zoom is working on realistic avatars - and its AI companion will finally now work with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet

Zoom reveals new AI developments, including AI Companion 3.0

Its AI note-taking tool will also finally work across Google Meet and Microsoft Teams

“Lifelike” AI avatars are coming to a meeting near you

Zoom introduced AI Companion 3.0, the latest evolution of its AI tools platform designed to speed up tedious tasks, and offering a host of personalization options.

The company saus AI Companion’s main capabilities center around turning conversations into actions, gaining context from meetings, chats, calls and emails.

But for the first time, Zoom’s AI agents will also work across other video conferencing tools such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and WebEx, aiming to make them even more useful.

Zoom’s AI Companion keeps getting better

A big thumbs up for the interoperability police, Zoom’s AI tools are set to work across Teams and Google Meet as early as September 2025, with WebEx support expected at a later date.

Note-taking will also work in in-person meetings, and users can leverage agentic retrieval to find organizational information more quickly to add further context.

“With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users’ specific context, priorities, and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes,” CEO Eric S Yuan said.

Among the long list of other improvements being made to Zoom’s AI ecosystem were a series of upgrades to video conferencing, so you’ll no longer have an excuse not to turn up to those pesky meetings.

Zoom described its upcoming AI-generated photorealistic avatars as “lifelike” and the perfect solution for calls when participants might not quite be “camera-ready.”

This comes as companies are set to unlock 60fps frame rates and support for multiple simultaneous HD streams. Zoom Rooms with wired HDMI connections will build on this with 1080p/60fps and 4K content sharing beginning December 2025.