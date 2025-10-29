Zoom CEO Eric Yuan believes AI will help reshape the future of work

AI assistants could help reduce workloads and give people shorter workweeks

Zoom has a new partnership with Nvidia which aims to make its AI tools faster and smarter

For many people, Zoom first became part of daily life during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when video conferencing calls replaced in-person meetings and remote work became routine.

Now Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric Yuan says we can soon look forward to having our working life reshaped yet again, this time by AI tools giving us shorter weeks.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, Yuan said AI assistants could eventually reduce the need for five-day work schedules.

Three-day working week

“Today, I need to manually focus on all those products to get work done. Eventually, AI will help,” Yuan said.

“By doing that, we do not need to work five days a week anymore, right? … Five years out, three days or four days [a week]. That’s a goal,” he said.

Yuan’s optimism centers on Zoom’s growing integration of AI. The company is developing features like “digital twins” - virtual avatars that can attend meetings or calls on a person’s behalf.

Earlier this year, Zoom demonstrated the technology with Yuan using his own AI avatar during an investor earnings call. He said the system showcased how far AI can push “the boundaries of communication.”

Yuan said Zoom spends a lot of time discussing AI strategy. When asked about where he’s investing most heavily, his answer was simple: “AI, AI, and AI.”

Zoom’s broader AI push also includes work with Nvidia to improve performance across its AI Companion features.

The partnership focuses on speeding up reasoning and automation tools designed to help users spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on creative or strategic work.

The potential, according to Yuan, goes far beyond virtual meetings. He described scenarios where AI companions could handle negotiations or preliminary planning between business leaders, saving human participants from lengthy calls.

He also suggested that AI could review emails, highlight urgent messages, and assist across other parts of Zoom’s online collaboration platform, including whiteboards and collaborative documents.

For a platform that defined remote work during the pandemic, Zoom’s next evolution appears to be less about connecting people and more about standing in for them.

