Infosys co-founder once again calls for longer than 70-hour weeks - and no, he's not joking

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy claims 72-hour workweeks reflect real hard work, not office presence

WHO warns that hours beyond 55 per week increase serious health risks

Iceland and Japan trials prove shorter weeks improve output and well-being

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again called for longer working weeks has returned, this time with an emphasis on schedules like the 996-pattern used in parts of China.

Murthy's comments revive a debate which began in 2024, when he argued that Indian employees should work 70 hours a week.

Murthy has now upped that figure to 72 hours, claiming the extended schedule reflects what he sees as genuine hard work rather than time spent in the office without real output.

Renewed push for extreme hours

Murthy linked longer weeks to growth, national progress, and innovation, even though he has made similar arguments for decades.

“No individual, no community, no country, has ever come up without hard work,” Murthy said.“When I say hard work, not going to the office and sleeping there. When I say hard work, it means hard and smart work.”

Murthy’s recent interview reiterated long-held views that India's five-day workweek harms economic potential.

The 72-hour schedule was presented as a requirement for enterprises that want rapid improvement and stronger performance.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Murthy's comparison to China is somewhat bizarre, because the 996 system was banned in 2021 after lawmakers concluded it breached labour protections and risked long-term harm.

The World Health Organization has stated hours exceeding 55 hours per week raise the likelihood of severe health problems when compared to standard 35 to 40-hour schedules.

Multiple other studies have evaluated shorter weeks and produced results that undermine his claims.

Iceland’s four-day work week trial showed higher emotional stability, improved well-being, and stable or increased output, and Microsoft Japan also saw a significant rise in productivity during its own experiment.

These findings challenge the suggestion that extended hours consistently result in improved national or corporate performance.

With the proliferation of AI tools, the broader tech industry is showing signs of normalising excessive schedules, even as burnout becomes more visible.

However, enterprises relying heavily on productivity tools are not necessarily offsetting the strain of long hours.

Office software can help streamline daily tasks, but it does not remove the health risks associated with an extended schedule.

Similarly, AI tools can support automation and efficiency, yet they cannot replace the need for adequate rest and sustainable working hours.

The rush to push AI adoption has intensified pressure across enterprises, and high-profile figures such as Sergey Brin have described 60 hours as a productivity peak.

Developers, however, continue to experience rising levels of exhaustion and mental strain.

Via ITPro

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.