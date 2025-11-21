Upgrading tech could help UK businesses offset time lost on sick leave

BT Business finds the average UK worker takes 9.4 days off sick each year

Retail and finance workers say they lack sufficient training on emerging tools

Unsuitable software could be adding stress, leading to mental health days

New research has claimed upgrading UK workplace connectivity could boost employee productivity by around nine days per year by the end of the decade – a not-so-insignificant number, with the average UK worker taking 9.4 sick days per year.

Around three-quarters of workers surveyed in BT’s new Future Unlocked report acknowledge new tech, such as AI tools, could boost their productivity, with two-thirds believing it would also improve their work-life balance.

The report details how retail, finance and healthcare could benefit the most from tech transformations.

Suitable software might prevent sick days

BT called out the NHS’ 10-year plan to shift from analogue to digital, citing worker frustration over unreliable tools, outdated tech and IT frustrations.

For finance and retail workers, the need for further training is clear, with 59% of frontline finance workers claiming not to have received enough and 19% of retail workers considering quitting.

According to research cited in the BT report, 41% of long-term absences and one-third of short-term leave can be attributed to mental health, with workplace stress continuing to rise.

Separately, four in five (79%) workers report moderate-to-high levels of stress at work, with many citing unsuitable tech and productivity aids.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We live in an increasingly digital age; only by embracing modern technologies such as AI & the cloud, and enabling them with fast, secure and reliable connectivity, will we see a healthy productivity boost,” BT Business Chief Commercial Officer Chris Sims explained.

At the moment, only 7% of UK workers consider their workplace tech ‘leading edge’ – 10x as many (77%) are demanding more training and upskilling ahead of the AI shift.

“By focusing on improving connectivity over the next five years, companies will not only supercharge productivity but also take practical steps towards improving staff retention and customer experience,” Sims added.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.