Businesses are holding back from great ideas due to lack of resources - but AI can help

UK SMEs are stalling ideas because they don’t have enough time, Google report claims

AI tools could boost productivity by 20%, unlocking £198 billion

Only one in three use GenAI, one in six use it daily

Nearly two-thirds (59%) of UK SME owners have paused game-changing ideas due to a lack of time, even though many agree innovations could boost their revenue, new research has claimed.

The report from Google Cloud suggests AI tools, like its own Gemini-backed Workspace apps, could raise SME productivity by 20% (the equivalent of a free extra day per week).

With projections that UK SMEs could unlock an extra £198 billion from the productivity gains, Google Cloud has launched a new scheme with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and NatWest to get AI into the hands of more SMEs.

Google wants to help UK SMEs get on board with AI

The three have come together to launch a new nationwide tour, visiting Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Cardiff, to show local businesses how AI can improve efficiency and drive innovation.

Google wants to use AI to plug resource gaps, with around two in three (64%) UK SMEs acknowledging that they’d be able to unlock “significant revenue growth” simply with more time.

“There is enormous potential for AI to free up some time for the nation’s business leaders to focus on strategic, innovative tasks that will spur growth for their businesses and the wider economy,” Google EMEA President Debbie Weinstein said.

The scheme comes after the company published its AI Works research report, revealing that only one in three (34%) UK workers use generative AI at work (and only half of those using it daily).

Looking ahead, it seems that a lack of training is preventing SMB workers from adopting AI more broadly, highlighting the need for better resources. Separately in the report, Google noted that a few hours of training was enough to double or triple AI use, giving workers a starting point to go off and do their own learning.

UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle noted a commitment to partnering with private sector companies, like Google, to deliver training initiatives and other support mechanisms for SMBs.

