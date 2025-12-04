Google Workspace Studio is now generally available to all businesses

You can create agents using natural-language prompts and Gemini 3

They’ll work across Workspace and select third-party apps

Google’s Workspace Studio is now generally available for business and enterprise customers, serving as a no-code platform for creating, managing and sharing AI agents.

Powered by the company’s Gemini 3 model, praised for its advanced reasoning and multimodal understanding, customers can use Workspace Studio to create AI agents for both Google Workspace apps and third-party apps.

Product Director Farhaz Karmali explained the reasoning behind the new AI agent creation ecosystem: “Legacy automation tools tried to help, but they were simply too rigid and technical for the everyday user.”

Workspace Studio will let you build and develop AI agents

“You can delegate these repetitive tasks to agents that can reason, understand context, and handle the work that used to slow you down,” Karmali added.

With Workspace Studio, users can create agents using natural language, so no coding is required. Even so, they can still be packed with complex reasoning and contextual awareness to enhance output quality, and they’ll support cross-app workflows including connectors with tools like Asana, Jira, Salesforce and Mailchimp.

Prior to today’s general availability, Workspace Studio was available as a beta project to Gemini Alpha program members. Google says more than 20 million tasks have been supported by AI agents built in the Studio over the past month alone.

Karmali also highlighted Studio’s collaborative nature: “You can share your agents with your team as easily as you share files in Google Drive.”

Kärcher, an early adopter, reduced drafting time by 90% from “hours of manual consolidation” to just two minutes. The company used AI agents to fetch fragmented data, review brainstorming sessions and perform feasibility checks.

Workspace Studio is rolling out to business customers over the coming weeks, and users can pick from pre-arranged templates or build their own agents from the ground up.

