ChatGPT Enterprise/Edu and API Platform customers now have new data residency options

It all started with a sovereign European option in February 2025

Others also offer data residency options, including Gemini

OpenAI is now offering new data residency options for business customers on its ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu tiers, as well as those using the API Platform.

The move comes as the AI tools platform continues to become more popular among enterprise customers, with more than one million business customers now signed up to OpenAI services.

From launch, 10 different locations can be selected, but the company promises to add more regions over time.

Eligible customers can pick from Europe, the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and the UAE.

OpenAI explained that Enterprise and Edu subscribers can store customer content – like conversations, uploaded files, custom GPTs and image generations –in their chosen region. For the API Platform, users can create a new Project from the dashboard and select their preferred region for data storage.

“Requests made through these Projects are handled in-region – model requests and responses are not stored at rest on OpenAI’s servers,” the company added.

The ChatGPT maker also emphasized the use of AES-256 encryption for at-rest data and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit, as well as compliance certificates for GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2 and more.

OpenAI has previously committed to helping customers adhere to data residency and sovereignty requirements. In February 2025, it launched its first residency option – Europe.

In October, it then added data residency options for customers in the UK, US, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India and the UAE. This latest change opens up residency options to “many global markets.”

Gemini Enterprise customers can also pick from EU or US multi-regions for ML processes, like training, prediction and model tuning. The UK is also home to stored data for those who need it.

